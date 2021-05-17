Marie
The Auburn Board of Education named a new elementary school located at 1565 W. Farmville Road Tuesday night, another step in the facility’s de…
Is a Buc-ee's coming to Auburn? Auburn City Council expected to consider agreement with Buc-ee's Auburn LLC
The Auburn City Council will consider the authorization of a development agreement between the City and Buc-ee’s Auburn LLC at its May 18 regu…
The Alabama Department of Public Health reported 4,918 new cases of COVID-19 statewide Friday, running the statewide total up to 537,813 since…
Murder trial begins for man charged in case in which prosecutors say victim was stabbed 22 times, shot three times and thrown in a well
A Beulah man is on trial for murder after prosecutors said he stabbed a 72-year-old man 22 times and shot him three times before attaching cin…
There is work for anyone who is looking in East Alabama right now, especially at restaurants and hotels.
"I was excited about learning a new sport and giving the girls an opportunity to play a sport that I wished they'd had when I was in school."
Audit reveals Lee County DA’s office under Brandon Hughes failed in seven areas to comply with state laws
An audit completed by the State Department of Examiners of Public Accounts found multiple occurences of noncompliance and impermissible expend…
What do Auburn High engineering students do for a senior prank? Build a Minecraft Creeper on campus.
There’s a Minecraft Creeper on Auburn High’s campus.
