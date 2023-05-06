Tags
The City of Opelika is bringing a new Publix and retail shopping center to the area. The shopping center will include 12 to 16 businesses.
The business will bring 50 jobs to Auburn, according to a marketing agency based in Nashville.
Terrible employees usually create a lot of drama and disruption and sometimes employers feel trapped on whether they can fire them. They can.
For the first time ever, Auburn will do a pre-game eagle flight at Plainsman Park prior to Saturday's baseball game against No. 1 LSU.
For ecologically minded gardeners, a new nursery has opened in Auburn featuring flora native to our state.
