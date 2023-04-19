Remembered as a kind, respectful young man by his parents,
Marsiah Emmanuel Collins of Opelika was killed over the weekend at the age of 19.
Less than a year out of high school, Collins was a victim in a shooting that occurred in Dadeville on Saturday night. At least
four people were killed and 32 injured during the tragic event, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said.
"Marsiah was a humble, sweet, kindhearted, respectful mannered young man,” said his mother Shirley “Shunte” Jones at an
Opelika vigil held in remembrance of the victims.
She was not originally intending to speak but Jones stepped up to the microphone and said she felt like she could not leave the vigil without speaking about her son. She described him as someone whose character was most evident when visiting others, where he demonstrated the “utmost respect” any time he stepped into someone’s house that wasn’t his own.
Jones went on to thank those in attendance who had ever welcomed her son into their own homes: “Not only is he my family, Marsiah is y’all’s family.”
Collins was a multi-sport athlete prior to his graduation in 2022. He was a defense end on the Bulldogs’ football team but on a larger scale than that, his family remembers him as a young man who did everything he could to be the person they were raising him to be.
Collins was open with his affection, always sure to tell his mother “I love you. I’ll see you later” on his way out the door as he left their home.
Support began pouring into the community on Sunday once news of the tragedy broke and the Monday following the shooting. A vigil was held in the Opelika town square in remembrance of the victims. Many in attendance wore school colors of red and black and a large portion of the crowd was made up of teenagers and young adults that would have known Collins.
Martin Collins Jr., Marsiah’s father, also spoke about the conversations they would have between father and son, as he mentored his child about life and walking with God.
“I miss my son," Collins said. "I talked to Marsiah all the time. He’d always tell me, ‘I’m working on it. I’m going to get it right.’"
In attendance were people of all ages from around the Opelika community. Local officials and religious leaders spoke at the vigil, wishing comfort upon the Collins family in their time of grief. After the organized portion of the vigil concluded, people remained in the town square to mourn and pray over Collins’ parents.
See the Opelika prayer and candlelight vigil for Dadeville shooting victims
Community members embrace Shunte Jones, mother of Marsiah Collins. Prayer vigil for victims of the Dadeville shooting on Monday, April 18 at the Lee County Courthouse Square in Opelika.
Adam Sparks /
Community members embrace Shunte Jones, mother of Marsiah Collins. Prayer vigil for victims of the Dadeville shooting on Monday, April 18 at the Lee County Courthouse Square in Opelika.
Adam Sparks /
Community members pass out candles before the service. Prayer vigil for victims of the Dadeville shooting on Monday, April 18 at the Lee County Courthouse Square in Opelika.
Adam Sparks /
Community members pass out candles before the service. Prayer vigil for victims of the Dadeville shooting on Monday, April 18 at the Lee County Courthouse Square in Opelika.
Adam Sparks /
Community members gather for the service. Prayer vigil for victims of the Dadeville shooting on Monday, April 18 at the Lee County Courthouse Square in Opelika.
Adam Sparks /
Community members gather for the service. Prayer vigil for victims of the Dadeville shooting on Monday, April 18 at the Lee County Courthouse Square in Opelika.
Adam Sparks /
Community members gather for the service. Prayer vigil for victims of the Dadeville shooting on Monday, April 18 at the Lee County Courthouse Square in Opelika.
Adam Sparks /
Community members gather for the service. Prayer vigil for victims of the Dadeville shooting on Monday, April 18 at the Lee County Courthouse Square in Opelika.
Adam Sparks /
Shunte Jones, mother of Marsiah Collins, and her husband Michael stand at the front of the crowd. Prayer vigil for victims of the Dadeville shooting on Monday, April 18 at the Lee County Courthouse Square in Opelika.
Adam Sparks /
Opelika Cit Council President Eddie Smith speaks to the crowd. Prayer vigil for victims of the Dadeville shooting on Monday, April 18 at the Lee County Courthouse Square in Opelika.
Adam Sparks /
Pastor Rick Lane of First United Methodist Church in Opelika speaks to the crowd. Prayer vigil for victims of the Dadeville shooting on Monday, April 18 at the Lee County Courthouse Square in Opelika.
Adam Sparks /
The crowd listens as Pastor Rick Lane of First United Methodist Church in Opelika speaks. Prayer vigil for victims of the Dadeville shooting on Monday, April 18 at the Lee County Courthouse Square in Opelika.
Adam Sparks /
The crowd listens as Opelika Learning Center assistant principal Tamarcus Milner speaks. Prayer vigil for victims of the Dadeville shooting on Monday, April 18 at the Lee County Courthouse Square in Opelika.
Adam Sparks /
Opelika Learning Center assistant principal Tamarcus Milner speaks to the crowd. Prayer vigil for victims of the Dadeville shooting on Monday, April 18 at the Lee County Courthouse Square in Opelika.
Adam Sparks /
A community member shields a candle from the breeze during the service. Prayer vigil for victims of the Dadeville shooting on Monday, April 18 at the Lee County Courthouse Square in Opelika.
Adam Sparks /
Boys and Girls Club of East Alabama CEO Ricahrd Curry speaks to the crowd. Prayer vigil for victims of the Dadeville shooting on Monday, April 18 at the Lee County Courthouse Square in Opelika.
Adam Sparks /
Rev. Clifford Jones of Greater Peace Missionary Baptist Church speaks to the crowd. Prayer vigil for victims of the Dadeville shooting on Monday, April 18 at the Lee County Courthouse Square in Opelika.
Adam Sparks /
The crowd listens as Rev. Clifford Jones of Greater Peace Missionary Baptist Church speaks. Prayer vigil for victims of the Dadeville shooting on Monday, April 18 at the Lee County Courthouse Square in Opelika.
Adam Sparks /
The crowd listens as Rev. Clifford Jones of Greater Peace Missionary Baptist Church speaks. Prayer vigil for victims of the Dadeville shooting on Monday, April 18 at the Lee County Courthouse Square in Opelika.
Adam Sparks /
Community members gather for the service. Prayer vigil for victims of the Dadeville shooting on Monday, April 18 at the Lee County Courthouse Square in Opelika.
Adam Sparks /
Community members join in prayer during the service at the vigil for victims of the Dadeville shooting on Monday, April 18 at the Lee County Courthouse Square in Opelika.
Adam Sparks photos,
Community members light their candles. Prayer vigil for victims of the Dadeville shooting on Monday, April 18 at the Lee County Courthouse Square in Opelika.
Adam Sparks /
Community members light their candles. Prayer vigil for victims of the Dadeville shooting on Monday, April 18 at the Lee County Courthouse Square in Opelika.
Adam Sparks /
Community members light their candles at the prayer vigil for victims of the Dadeville shooting on Monday, April 18 at the Lee County Courthouse Square in Opelika.
Adam Sparks /
Shunte Jones, mother of Marsiah Collins, and her husband Michael hold their candles at the front of the crowd. Prayer vigil for victims of the Dadeville shooting on Monday, April 18 at the Lee County Courthouse Square in Opelika.
Adam Sparks /
Community members hold their candles as music plays. Prayer vigil for victims of the Dadeville shooting on Monday, April 18 at the Lee County Courthouse Square in Opelika.
Adam Sparks /
Community members hold their candles as music plays. Prayer vigil for victims of the Dadeville shooting on Monday, April 18 at the Lee County Courthouse Square in Opelika.
Adam Sparks /
Community members hold their candles as music plays. Prayer vigil for victims of the Dadeville shooting on Monday, April 18 at the Lee County Courthouse Square in Opelika.
Adam Sparks /
Shunte Jones, mother of Marsiah Collins, and her husband Michael take the stage as members of the community hold their candles during the service. Prayer vigil for victims of the Dadeville shooting on Monday, April 18 at the Lee County Courthouse Square in Opelika.
Adam Sparks /
Community members hold their candles as music plays. Prayer vigil for victims of the Dadeville shooting on Monday, April 18 at the Lee County Courthouse Square in Opelika.
Adam Sparks /
A community member shields a candle from the breeze during the service. Prayer vigil for victims of the Dadeville shooting on Monday, April 18 at the Lee County Courthouse Square in Opelika.
Adam Sparks /
Shunte Jones, mother of Marsiah Collins, speaks to the crowd. Prayer vigil for victims of the Dadeville shooting on Monday, April 18 at the Lee County Courthouse Square in Opelika.
Adam Sparks /
Minister Sarita Evans addresses the crowd at the end of the service. Prayer vigil for victims of the Dadeville shooting on Monday, April 18 at the Lee County Courthouse Square in Opelika.
Adam Sparks /
Community members join hands during the service. Prayer vigil for victims of the Dadeville shooting on Monday, April 18 at the Lee County Courthouse Square in Opelika.
Adam Sparks /
Community members embrace Shunte Jones, mother of Marsiah Collins, at the end of the service. Prayer vigil for victims of the Dadeville shooting on Monday, April 18 at the Lee County Courthouse Square in Opelika.
Adam Sparks /
Community members hold their candles as music plays. Prayer vigil for victims of the Dadeville shooting on Monday, April 18 at the Lee County Courthouse Square in Opelika.
Adam Sparks /
Community members embrace each other at the end of the service. Prayer vigil for victims of the Dadeville shooting on Monday, April 18 at the Lee County Courthouse Square in Opelika.
Adam Sparks /
Community members embrace Shunte Jones, mother of Marsiah Collins, at the end of the service. Prayer vigil for victims of the Dadeville shooting on Monday, April 18 at the Lee County Courthouse Square in Opelika.
Adam Sparks /
Community members embrace each other at the end of the service. Prayer vigil for victims of the Dadeville shooting on Monday, April 18 at the Lee County Courthouse Square in Opelika.
Adam Sparks /
Community members embrace each other at the end of the service. Prayer vigil for victims of the Dadeville shooting on Monday, April 18 at the Lee County Courthouse Square in Opelika.
Adam Sparks /
Community members embrace Shunte Jones, mother of Marsiah Collins, at the end of the service. Prayer vigil for victims of the Dadeville shooting on Monday, April 18 at the Lee County Courthouse Square in Opelika.
Adam Sparks /
Community members embrace each other at the end of the service. Prayer vigil for victims of the Dadeville shooting on Monday, April 18 at the Lee County Courthouse Square in Opelika.
Adam Sparks /
Community members pass out balloons to release at the end of the service. Prayer vigil for victims of the Dadeville shooting on Monday, April 18 at the Lee County Courthouse Square in Opelika.
Adam Sparks /
Community members pass out balloons to release at the end of the service. Prayer vigil for victims of the Dadeville shooting on Monday, April 18 at the Lee County Courthouse Square in Opelika.
Adam Sparks /
Community members release balloons at the end of the service. Prayer vigil for victims of the Dadeville shooting on Monday, April 18 at the Lee County Courthouse Square in Opelika.
Adam Sparks /
Community members surround Shunte Jones, mother of Marsiah Collins, at the end of the service. Prayer vigil for victims of the Dadeville shooting on Monday, April 18 at the Lee County Courthouse Square in Opelika.
Adam Sparks /
Community members embrace Shunte Jones, mother of Marsiah Collins, at the end of the service. Prayer vigil for victims of the Dadeville shooting on Monday, April 18 at the Lee County Courthouse Square in Opelika.
Adam Sparks /
Community members embrace each other at the end of the service. Prayer vigil for victims of the Dadeville shooting on Monday, April 18 at the Lee County Courthouse Square in Opelika.
Adam Sparks /
Community members embrace each other at the end of the service. Prayer vigil for victims of the Dadeville shooting on Monday, April 18 at the Lee County Courthouse Square in Opelika.
Adam Sparks /
Community members embrace each other at the end of the service. Prayer vigil for victims of the Dadeville shooting on Monday, April 18 at the Lee County Courthouse Square in Opelika.
Adam Sparks /
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!