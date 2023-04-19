Remembered as a kind, respectful young man by his parents, Marsiah Emmanuel Collins of Opelika was killed over the weekend at the age of 19.

Less than a year out of high school, Collins was a victim in a shooting that occurred in Dadeville on Saturday night. At least four people were killed and 32 injured during the tragic event, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said.

"Marsiah was a humble, sweet, kindhearted, respectful mannered young man,” said his mother Shirley “Shunte” Jones at an Opelika vigil held in remembrance of the victims.

She was not originally intending to speak but Jones stepped up to the microphone and said she felt like she could not leave the vigil without speaking about her son. She described him as someone whose character was most evident when visiting others, where he demonstrated the “utmost respect” any time he stepped into someone’s house that wasn’t his own.

Jones went on to thank those in attendance who had ever welcomed her son into their own homes: “Not only is he my family, Marsiah is y’all’s family.”

Collins was a multi-sport athlete prior to his graduation in 2022. He was a defense end on the Bulldogs’ football team but on a larger scale than that, his family remembers him as a young man who did everything he could to be the person they were raising him to be.

Collins was open with his affection, always sure to tell his mother “I love you. I’ll see you later” on his way out the door as he left their home.

Support began pouring into the community on Sunday once news of the tragedy broke and the Monday following the shooting. A vigil was held in the Opelika town square in remembrance of the victims. Many in attendance wore school colors of red and black and a large portion of the crowd was made up of teenagers and young adults that would have known Collins.

Martin Collins Jr., Marsiah’s father, also spoke about the conversations they would have between father and son, as he mentored his child about life and walking with God.

“I miss my son," Collins said. "I talked to Marsiah all the time. He’d always tell me, ‘I’m working on it. I’m going to get it right.’"

In attendance were people of all ages from around the Opelika community. Local officials and religious leaders spoke at the vigil, wishing comfort upon the Collins family in their time of grief. After the organized portion of the vigil concluded, people remained in the town square to mourn and pray over Collins’ parents.

