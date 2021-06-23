McAfee, software tycoon who once made Opelika his presidential campaign HQ, dies in Spanish prison

MADRID (AP) — John McAfee, the creator of the McAfee antivirus software who was associated with Round House scam artist Kyle Sandler and announced his candidacy for president of the United States in 2015 from Opelika, has been found dead in his cell in a jail near Barcelona, a government official told The Associated Press on Wednesday.
Authorities said the cause of death was being investigated.
Hours earlier, a Spanish court issued a preliminary ruling in favor of the 75-year-old tycoon's extradition to the United States to face tax-related criminal charges that could carry decades in prison.
Security personnel at the Brians 2 penitentiary near the northeastern Spanish city tried to revive him, but the jail’s medical team finally certified his death, a statement from the regional Catalan government said.
"A judicial delegation has arrived to investigate the causes of death,” the statement said, adding that “Everything points to death by suicide.”
The statement didn’t identify McAfee by name, but said he was a 75-year-old U.S. citizen awaiting extradition to his country. A Catalan government source familiar with the event who was not authorized to be named in media reports confirmed to the AP that the dead man was McAfee.
Spain’s National Court on Monday ruled in favor of extraditing McAfee, who had argued in a hearing earlier this month that the charges against him by prosecutors in Tennessee were politically motivated and that he would spend the rest of his life in prison if he was returned to the U.S.
The court's ruling was made public on Wednesday and was open for appeal. Any final extradition order would also need to get approval from the Spanish Cabinet.
The entrepreneur was arrested last October at Barcelona’s international airport. A judge ordered at that time that McAfee should be held in jail while awaiting the outcome of a hearing on extradition.
McAfee led an eccentric life after he sold his stake in the antivirus software company named after him in the early 1990s.
He twice ran long-shot bids for U.S. president and was a participant in Libertarian Party presidential debates in 2016.
In September 2015, he told the Opelika-Auburn News that he selected Opelika as his campaign headquarters because it was “one of the six cities in the country that have the one-gigabyte fiber optic connection to the Internet. In my business, and especially now that I am running for the presidency, I’m going to need that one gigabyte because my candidacy is not going to be your typical candidacy, I promise you.”
During his announcement, he also said, “I, like young people, am a rebel. Always have been, and still am. It’s because I tell things like I see them. I don’t shy away from the things that I have done. Unlike President Clinton, I did smoke marijuana and I did inhale. I took many other drugs, and I’ve done things that were not proper. But who has not?”
Sandler’s business incubator, the Round House, was closed in Opelika in late 2016. Sandler was arrested in Texas in 2018. In March 2019, he was sentenced to five years and three months in prison in by a federal judge and ordered to return $1.9 million to investors. He was the subject of a recent HBO true crime documentary series called “Generation Hustle.”
In July 2019, McAfee was released from detention in the Dominican Republic after he and five others were suspected of traveling on a yacht carrying high-caliber weapons, ammunition and military-style gear, officials on the Caribbean island said at the time.
McAfee was charged last October in Tennessee with evading taxes after failing to report income made from promoting cryptocurrencies while he did consulting work, made speaking engagements and sold the rights to his life story for a documentary. The criminal charges carry a prison sentence of up to 30 years.
The last post from McAfee’s Twitter account was a retweet of a Father’s Day message from his wife Janice McAfee.
“These eight months John has spent in prison in Spain have been especially hard on his overall health both mentally and physically, as well as financially, but he is undeterred from continuing to speak truth to power,” it said.
The U.S. embassy in Madrid didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.