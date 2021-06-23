McAfee, software tycoon who once made Opelika his presidential campaign HQ, dies in Spanish prison

The court's ruling was made public on Wednesday and was open for appeal. Any final extradition order would also need to get approval from the Spanish Cabinet.

The entrepreneur was arrested last October at Barcelona’s international airport. A judge ordered at that time that McAfee should be held in jail while awaiting the outcome of a hearing on extradition.

McAfee led an eccentric life after he sold his stake in the antivirus software company named after him in the early 1990s.

He twice ran long-shot bids for U.S. president and was a participant in Libertarian Party presidential debates in 2016.

In September 2015, he told the Opelika-Auburn News that he selected Opelika as his campaign headquarters because it was “one of the six cities in the country that have the one-gigabyte fiber optic connection to the Internet. In my business, and especially now that I am running for the presidency, I’m going to need that one gigabyte because my candidacy is not going to be your typical candidacy, I promise you.”