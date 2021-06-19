McIlroy eating well, and playing even better

His first Father’s Day could be even more memorable.

“Mother’s Day was pretty good to us a few weeks ago, so hopefully we can have the same result on Father’s Day,” he said.

It just might happen if McIlroy can play the kind of steady golf he did Saturday, when he made five birdies, a bunch of pars and then fist-pumped after salvaging a bogey on the 15th hole after hitting it left into the canyons that wind through the seaside golf course.

The bogey save kept him in the mix, and when he tapped in for the finishing birdie as his family applauded from the hotel balcony.

“There was really one loose shot out there, which was the drive on 15,” he said. “But apart from that, it’s one of the best rounds of golf I’ve played in a while.”

One more of those rounds and McIlroy could be hoisting the Open trophy. He’s a proven winner when he’s in the mix, though his trouble in recent years has been getting into the mix.

Now there’s only one player with a major championship in front of him (Louis Oosthuizen) and McIlroy is feeling good about his game and his chances.