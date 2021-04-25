Melba
Four-star guard Trey Alexander won’t be coming to Auburn after all.
Butcher Paper BBQ did more than survive the pandemic; it just opened Rob's Ribs in the old Mike and Ed's building
Rob’s Ribs began with a dream and a name. Mark and Anna Coxwell of Opelika’s Butcher Paper did not plan to expand their beloved barbecue busin…
The city of Opelika is featured in an episode of HBO’s “Generation Hustle,” a docu-series focusing on con artists, grifters and swindlers. The…
After former Police Officer Derek Chauvin was convicted of murder in connection to the death of George Floyd earlier this week, local law enfo…
Lee Co. Commission discusses noise ordinance after Beauregard resident says her home source of techno music not animal noises, sirens
The Lee County Commission fielded comments from concerned citizens Monday while discussing the possibility of implementing a noise ordinance a…
ButterBurgers are coming to the Auburn Mall.
Plans to fill a big hole in downtown Auburn with new retail space and apartments are moving apace.
An Auburn man died in a single-vehicle crash early Tuesday morning on Ala. Highway 14, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
Here's why Lee County set the example among other Alabama counties in the fight against COVID-19. #resilientLee
In this story in our ResilientLee series, O-A News editor Dimon Kendrick-Holmes explains how Lee County set the example in the fight against COVID-19 among other Alabama counties with a population of more than 100,000.
“I hope that I can make some kind of impact on them and their lives as well as their children's. That's important to me.”