Our son, Eric, shared plans for a vacation in the Georgia mountains and forwarded photos of the property. Noticing how spacious was the rental…
With the medical cannabis act now signed into law by Gov. Kay Ivey, Alabama residents can legally consume marijuana—with a whole lot of exceptions.
Remembered and revered as an all-Auburn man who showed how far Auburn people can go, local sports hero Joe Beckwith died Saturday after a batt…
'These victims are walking miracles': Tuskegee man found guilty of attempted murder at Opelika gas station
A Lee County jury found a Tuskegee man guilty of first-degree robbery and attempted murder Thursday in connection to an Opelika gas station ro…
A fatal three-vehicle crash early Saturday morning took the life of a Lanett woman, authorities with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said.
A juvenile was taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital after a shooting in Opelika Tuesday.
A Lee County defense attorney is facing several charges of disorderly conduct after complaints from neighbors alleged that she was playing lou…
With the approval of a developer agreement between the City of Auburn and Buc-ee’s Auburn by the Auburn City Council on Tuesday night, Texas-sized travel center Buc-ee’s is proceeding with the state’s fourth location.
Jireh Ray doesn’t know what it’s like to go to a big school. And the Loachapoka native and one of 30 soon-to-be graduates of Loachapoka High S…
Tears were shed Tuesday night as the family of Quaneisha Jones, a Lee County clerk and local business owner who died in a car accident in Marc…