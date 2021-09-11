Memories part 2 print

I was at the CapitolHaving retired from Auburn University three years prior, I was the Vice President for Research and Economic Development at West Virginia University. I flew to Washington, D.C., for a 10 a.m. meeting with the senior senator Robert C. Byrd from West Virginia on Sept. 11. I was to meet with the university president in a Byrd staffer’s office at the Capitol Building prior to the meeting.
When I arrived, the staffer was watching the events unfold in New York on a small TV on her desk. Soon after I arrived, her office mate called to say she was in a traffic jam and witnessed a plane crashing into the Pentagon. The staffer quickly described to me what she just had heard and went to tell Senator Byrd.
I watched the continuing coverage of the events in New York for a few minutes on her TV. When I saw that the second plane had hit the WTC it occurred to me that I should get out of the building. Security was beginning to clear the building, so I was ushered out along with tourists and legislative staffers and members. No one knew exactly what was going on but word about the New York events was spreading rapidly.
It was like a fire drill as people began to accumulate outside the Capitol building, but the seriousness of the situation quickly became apparent as knowledge of the events in New York and the Pentagon became more widely known and the tense atmosphere was elevated as we began to hear the sounds of fighter jets flying overhead at low altitude and sirens of various police and security vehicles speeding around every corner. The black cloud arising above the Pentagon probably became visible to some. The security guards kept pushing the crowd further away from the Capitol Building. There was no apparent security plan for the senators and congressman. For a brief period, Senator Byrd was standing among the crowd surrounded by reporters. I stayed near them to see if I could pick up any additional information, but things were happening so fast there was no reason for the Senator to know any more than anyone else.
As they pushed us further back, the security guards were telling us that there was another plane in the air and that it was headed for the Capitol Building. I tried to call my wife and the university president, but the cell phone lines were overloaded, and I could not get through to either of them. I learned later that the president had arrived by limo to the Capitol Building grounds just as the evacuation was occurring, but I did not know this and was unable to link up with him. He was to be my ride back to Morgantown.
All means of transportation were shut down – airlines, Metro, and rental cars were not available. I walked back to the hotel and checked in. On the way back to the hotel I could see the black cloud from the Pentagon. An employee of the hotel had a limo service that I had used before so I asked if he would drive me to my home in West Virginia. He agreed to take me for $350. We first drove to his home in Maryland so he could change cars. He was a foreign national and not familiar with the difference between West Virginia and Virginia, so it was a longer trip to Morgantown (210 miles) than he expected. When we arrived at my house, I gave him $400 and thanked him.
I was thankful to be home and out of Washington D.C.
John Weete
I was playing golfI was on the golf course when I heard the news, playing on a lovely course southwest of Houston with my ladies golf group. My foursome was on the first fairway when a cell phone rang. My playing partner Susan answered. Her daughter was in tears, frantic with worry about friends who lived in New York City. She said an airplane had crashed into the World Trade Center building in New York.
We were shocked! What could be happening? Was this a horrible accident? After the ninth hole, we went into the clubhouse for a snack and saw the TV news reports. Jets had crashed into each of the two World Trade Center Towers. Another jet had crashed into the Pentagon and another into a field in Pennsylvania. This was no accident. Our country had been attacked. As we played the back nine, I wondered what this meant. Was our country at war?
I arrived home carrying a McDonald’s lunch and found my husband Carl watching TV. Over and over we watched the video of the planes crashing into the two towers. It seemed unreal. When the local news reported that fighter jets were patrolling the airspace over Houston, I couldn’t help but look out the window and up at the sky.
Carl leased office space, and he guessed that over 20,000 people worked in the two towers. It seemed like a miracle when we learned later that the final death toll was less than 3,000.
Betty Corbin
I was in Washington, D.C.Sept. 11, 2001, began routinely in my northern Virginia home. After hustling my 13-year old son to school, I arrived at my Washington, D.C., office after commuting by bus and then a metro train from the Pentagon. Around 9:30 a.m. a colleague told me a plane had hit the Twin Towers in NYC. Soon we learned a second plane had flown into the Pentagon, turning office chatter from accidents to terrorist attacks. Employees were dismissed from work and told to listen to the news regarding reopening of Federal Government offices. Cell phone towers were overwhelmed but I was able to contact my husband (whose office was near Dulles Airport), to discuss how to get our family home safely. The Pentagon metro station and bus stops were no longer operational, and we were unsure if other busses and trains were available. The main roads were nearly impassable due to emergency vehicles coming from every direction, and commuters trying to get home.
The streets in D.C. were filled with people escaping the city fearing further attacks. Women walked in their bare feet, carrying their high heels. Everyone was trying to make a phone call, with little success. The metro station nearest my office was open and very crowded. Several trains passed through the station before a co-worker and I pushed ourselves aboard. In spite of the crowds, passengers shoved closer to make room for others. There was little conversation; shock and fear showed on each face.
Thankfully, my family and I arrived home safely. Within days we had the never-to-be-forgotten experience of looking at the gaping hole in the west side of the Pentagon. A beautifully serene memorial was later erected near the site of the impact, and along with the 9/11 Memorial in NYC, should be visited by every American. The events of that tragic day made me realize a seemingly “routine” day can quickly change and turn your world upside down. I felt a renewed appreciation for the kindness and resilience of my fellow Americans. And, I was once again reminded that “heroes” who are willing to sacrifice their own lives to save that of others still live among us.
Judy H. Hampton
I was starting my shift
as a firefighterI currently live in Opelika but I was a professional firefighter with Mobile, Ala., Fire/Rescue at the time of the attacks. My crews had just arrived at 0700 that morning for our shift at Melton Station and at the time had no idea how our day would unfold. Little did we know that within the first hour of our shift all 10 of us would be gathered around two televisions watching in disbelief as the planes attacked the Twin Towers. At first we all thought it to be an accident of an aircraft losing control. Within minutes we realized that it was no fluke as both towers were intentionally attacked by the Islamic extremists group Al-Qaeda. Sadly, then came the crash in Pennsylvania and the attack on the Pentagon. As first responders we were in total shock as that day unfolded and we learned in time that we had lost 343 of our brothers. That day will be forever embedded in our memory at the loss of our beloved fallen brothers who made that ultimate sacrifice. That figure only tells of firefighters lost and doesn’t include of the hundreds of police officers, NY Port Authority Police, and countless innocent civilians. Sad day in our history!
Dale Broome
I was worried about my brotherI was 25 and a recent graduate of the University of Tennessee Chattanooga as a Physical Therapist. I had just started working at an inpatient rehab facility in Johnson City, Tenn. I was beyond excited.
I loved New York. My relatives had lived in Alexandria, Va. We enjoyed the museums, art, history, and all things big city. So, naturally that means enjoying visiting the Big Apple.
My brother was about to move from Alabama to Staten Island, N.Y., to take a job at the zoo as a herpetologist, and he is now known as @reptileMatt to those who listen to the Elvis Duran show. He moved Sept. 1, 2001.
We were both just starting our dream careers as young twentysomethings. Ready to start doing what we had dreamed of. We are close. Our family’s close. Military background, proud Americans who never had seen anything dark in our country’s history for ourselves. We’d only heard of war stories from our grandfathers, and Vietnam stories from my mom and dad, who served our country there.
Early morning of 9/11, I worked the 7:30 to 3:30 shift at the rehab hospital. I was in the first patient’s room for the morning when I heard a commotion out in the hallway. My first thought was, it must be a birthday for one of our staff or patients. Then the patient I was just getting started seeing got a phone call to her room. I usually ask patients to answer, but tell family members to call them back as their therapy time was about to start. However, I was curious to the ruckus in the hall, so as she started to get the phone, I gave her a large smile and a thumbs up.
I stepped into the hallway and I saw staff members at the nurses station with pale, blank looks on their face as they are looking at the TV screen in the corner of the unit. I turned to see the TV and I wasn’t even sure what I was looking at. No one watching was talking. It was like we were all frozen in time. Glued with disbelief to the small screen that was showing us in real time what was happening. We were listening and reading the headline below as we were trying to absorb and take in what was happening.
We are the people who deal with those who are involved in accidents and tragedy. We are the workers who encourage our patients to move forward and give them strategies and tools to start to put their lives back together stronger, better, no matter what has changed, to look ahead with grit and determination. But, at that moment we felt vulnerable. Watching, we became part of that tragedy. What was happening? Life was occurring and we as healthcare workers stopped and became part of the story too. After the first plane hit and commentators were explaining they didn’t think it was an accident, I ran back to my patient’s room and saw her holding the phone, crying, watching the news from her wheelchair, talking to her daughter. I hugged her and watched the second plane hit. I was in shock. I couldn’t believe it. So many questions went through my mind. Why? Who? What’s next? I was crying, but I was the healthcare worker. I was supposed to be strong, was I supposed to stop and watch this? Was I supposed to be there with my co-workers or my patients?
My mind raced to my family. Do my parents know? Then my heart skipped. My brother. He had just moved to Staten Island 10 days ago. He wasn’t supposed to start his job until the next week. He was sightseeing and was going to be “playing in the Big Apple” until he started his job. Where was he?
I ran to my boss who was with several of my colleagues huddled together. I told her I had to call my parents and then my brother. She just shook her head yes. I went to my office. No cell phone then. I called my mom in Bristol, Tenn. She answered and we chatted only for a few minutes. She said she had tried to call Matt, but no answer. I couldn’t believe it. I whispered a prayer as we hung up that he was nowhere near Manhattan.
A couple hours later, a call from my mom saying he was at his apartment on Staten Island. He learned of the news and was taking pictures of the tragedy we were all watching unfold as a country. After a few hours, we all went back to work somberly, many crying, many joining our patients in hugging and talking. Not much therapy went on that day except emotional support. Patient and therapist were leveled to a certain degree.
I will never forget 9/11/2001. I will never forget.
Laura Smith
I was sitting on an airplaneI was a United Airlines pilot living in Atlanta. That morning I was sitting in the first-class cabin of a United flight on my way to Seattle for annual Line Check Pilot training. Instead of being in a company classroom, Boeing was hosting us and we were to tour the Boeing 737 production line (the airplane to which we were all assigned) and have dinner on a boat cruising Puget Sound in addition to our required training. The last person to board said to the flight attendant, a plane had just hit one of the World Trade Center towers. I remarked to my seatmate that weather there was clear with good visibility. Didn’t make sense, but we were soon pushed from the gate with engines running when the captain said there was an indefinite delay and we would return to the gate. I gathered with the flight crews there downstairs around the one company TV to see the video of the planes hitting. We were all beyond shocked. We didn’t know that United aircraft and crews were involved yet. Eventually I made my way home and sometime, while glued to the television that evening with my wife, one of us remarked that this was the end of life as we knew it. My disappointment at missing my Seattle stay and the descent of my airline from thriving and growing to shrinking and struggling with an eventual bankruptcy reorganization pales in comparison to the loss of almost 3,000 lives and the turmoil to those families and their friends.
It is one of those days seared in our minds like, for me, Kennedy’s assassination, the moon landing, and the shuttle explosions. Probably compares to the memory of Pearl Harbor for those still living that can remember it.
Ron Mussig
I was wondering why
the airport was closedBob and I were in San Francisco and were staying at a small hotel. When we went down to go to breakfast there was a big sign at the reception desk: “All Airports Closed.” The whole town was a ghost town. The Golden Gate Bridge was closed and people were warned to stay away from that area. Around noon we went to church for mass. A few days later American Airlines flew a U.S. flag around the world. We flew home on the leg from California to Atlanta, although we did not know this until we were in flight. Our flight was met by reporters and TV cameras. There was a small service at the gate for the crew. Before leaving California I had tried to talk Bob into renting a car and driving home. I was glad he talked me into taking the flight.
Linda Fucci
I was teaching elementary P.E.The morning of 9/11, I was teaching physical education outside at Avocado Elementary School in Homestead, Fla. I saw the media specialist headed our way, which was unusual for someone to walk out to the field; they usually called on the radio. She explained that a plane had crashed into a building in NYC. I really did not understand the significance of what she said. She returned shortly after with additional information about the other attacks. I was instructed to bring the students inside. Parents were racing to come pick up their children. We were unable to leave school to get our own children until all of the students were picked up. One of my children was with me, one at daycare and one at another school. It was a strange, uneasy feeling of not knowing what was going to happen next. There was much concern as Homestead Air Base was nearby and many of our students were military. It is something I never want to again experience.