Memories part 2 print

I ran to my boss who was with several of my colleagues huddled together. I told her I had to call my parents and then my brother. She just shook her head yes. I went to my office. No cell phone then. I called my mom in Bristol, Tenn. She answered and we chatted only for a few minutes. She said she had tried to call Matt, but no answer. I couldn’t believe it. I whispered a prayer as we hung up that he was nowhere near Manhattan.

I was sitting on an airplaneI was a United Airlines pilot living in Atlanta. That morning I was sitting in the first-class cabin of a United flight on my way to Seattle for annual Line Check Pilot training. Instead of being in a company classroom, Boeing was hosting us and we were to tour the Boeing 737 production line (the airplane to which we were all assigned) and have dinner on a boat cruising Puget Sound in addition to our required training. The last person to board said to the flight attendant, a plane had just hit one of the World Trade Center towers. I remarked to my seatmate that weather there was clear with good visibility. Didn’t make sense, but we were soon pushed from the gate with engines running when the captain said there was an indefinite delay and we would return to the gate. I gathered with the flight crews there downstairs around the one company TV to see the video of the planes hitting. We were all beyond shocked. We didn’t know that United aircraft and crews were involved yet. Eventually I made my way home and sometime, while glued to the television that evening with my wife, one of us remarked that this was the end of life as we knew it. My disappointment at missing my Seattle stay and the descent of my airline from thriving and growing to shrinking and struggling with an eventual bankruptcy reorganization pales in comparison to the loss of almost 3,000 lives and the turmoil to those families and their friends.