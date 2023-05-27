Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

CARLOS ALCARAZ

Seeded: 1 Career-best ranking: 1 Country: Spain Age: 20 2023 record (titles): 30-3 (4)

Career titles: 10 Grand Slam titles: 1 — U.S. Open (2022) The bracket: Could face No. 26 Denis Shapovalov in the third round and No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas in the quarterfinals. Aces: Seeded No. 1 at a Grand Slam tournament for the first time. ... Leads at P on clay this season in match wins (20-2 record) and titles (3). ... turned 20 on May 5. Only five men won more titles as teens, and it's quite a group: Bjorn Borg, Rafael Nadal, Mats Wilander, Boris Becker, Andre Agassi. ... U.S. Open title last September helped alcaraz become first teenager to finish a season at No. 1 in the at P rankings; he recently overtook Novak Djokovic to regain the top spot. ... alcaraz missed the Australian Open after injuring his right leg while training.

DANIIL MEDVEDEV

Seeded: 2 Career-best ranking: 1 Country: Russia Age: 27 2023 record (titles): 39-5 (5)

Career titles: 20 Grand Slam titles: 1 — U.S. Open (2021) The bracket: Could face No. 8 Jannik Sinner or No. 22 alexander Zverev in quarters. Aces: Won first career claycourt title at Italian Open this month. ... So much more comfortable — and successful — on red clay than he used to be: Medvedev began his French Open career by going 0-4, exiting in the first round in each of his first four visits. Since then, he is 7-2. ... a force on hard courts, Medvedev has reached four Grand Slam finals — defeats came against Rafael Nadal or Novak djokovic.

NOVAK DJOKOVIC

Seeded: 3 Career-best ranking: 1 Country: Serbia Age: 36 2023 record (titles): 20-4 (2)

Career titles: 93 Grand Slam titles: 22 — French Open (2: 2016, 2021), Australian Open (10: 2008, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2023), Wimbledon (7: 2011, 2014, 2015, 2018, 2019, 2021, 2022), U.S. Open (3: 2011, 2015, 2018) The bracket: Could face No. 1 alcaraz in the semifinals. Aces: tied with Rafael Nadal for the most Grand Slam singles titles won by a man. ... Has spent more weeks at No. 1 in the half-century of computerized singles rankings than any other man or woman. ... He and Nadal have combined to win 16 of the past 19 Grand Slam tournaments — 10 by djokovic. ... dealt this season with lingering right elbow issues (surgically repaired in 2018) but looked fine in a practice session Thursday.

CASPER RUUD

Seeded: 4 Career-best ranking: 2 Country: Norway Age: 24 2023 record (titles): 15-10 (1) Career titles: 10

Grand Slam titles: None — Best: runner-up, French Open (2022), U.S. Open (2022) The bracket: Could face No. 6 Holger rune in the quarterfinals, a rematch from a year ago. Aces: Entered 2022 with a 1413 career record in Grand Slam main-draw matches and not one quarterfinal appearance at a major. He has gone 14-4 at those events since, including runner-up finishes at the French Open (to Rafael Nadal) and U.S. Open (to Carlos alcaraz). ... Leads at P since start of 2020 in match wins (80), final appearances (11) and titles (9) on clay.

STEFANOS TSITSIPAS

Seeded: 5 Career-best ranking: 3 Country: Greece Age: 24 2023 record (titles): 27-8

Career titles: 9 Grand Slam titles: None — Best: runner-up, French Open (2021), Australian Open (2023) The bracket: Could face No. 10 Felix auger-Aliassime or No. 24 Sebastian Korda in the fourth round. Aces: at Roland Garros in 2021, became the youngest man to make it to the final of a Grand Slam tournament in more than a decade. took a two-set lead against djokovic before losing in five. ... Lost to djokovic in a major final again at Melbourne Park this past January. ... Has reached six Slam semifinals.

HOLGER RUNE

Seeded: 6 Career-best ranking: 6 Country: Denmark Age: 20 2023 record (titles): 2710 (1)

Career titles: 4 Grand Slam titles: None — Best: Quarterfinals, French Open (2022) The bracket: Could face No. 9 Taylor Fritz in the fourth round. Aces: run to Italian Open final shows he has what it takes for long stay in Paris. ... Victory over Novak djokovic in Rome was second in a row for rune, who also beat the 22-time major champion at the Paris Masters last year. ... that was part of rune's strong end to 2022, when he went 19-2 and claimed two titles. there were dips earlier in the last season: He went 1-6 from January to February, then 0-7 from June to July.