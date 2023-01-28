Found on Bay Ct in Opelika View on PetFinder
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
After OPD announced the name of Opelika Baby Jane Doe to be Amore Wiggins, her biological mother, Sherry Wiggins, has organized a GoFundMe fundraiser to assist with funeral arrangements.
The Auburn Police Department is currently investigating a pedestrian fatality that apparently occurred on I-85.
Louisiana-inspired restaurant Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux is officially opening in Opelika on Monday, Feb. 6.
Sherry Wiggins, mother of Amore Wiggins, has been paying child support for the past 13 years never knowing her daughter had been killed more than 10 years ago, she and police have said.
BurgerFi on South College is not going anywhere, even though the Opelika location permanently closed its doors in mid-December.
The Miss Alabama USA and Miss Teen USA pageant will return to Auburn University’s Jay and Susie Gogue Performing Arts Center Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m.
Thompson — a graduate of Lee-Scott Academy — posted a 26-under 288 at The American Express, taking Jon Rahm, the world's fourth-ranked player, down to the final hole Sunday.
Auburn High School senior Shivani Babu, 17, was selected for her research project that involves a chemical produced in plants that could be used as a treatment for obesity.
State Sen. Randy Price and his wife, Lee County Revenue Commissioner Oline Price, were called for a hearing at the Opelika Municipal Court on Wednesday regarding the warrants filed against them by their neighbor David Morris.
Scientists are weighing in on what it might mean.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.