Morgan Wallen has been cleared to sing again after "vocal fold trauma" forced him to cancel more than six weeks of his tour.

The country singer's U.S. trek ground to an abrupt halt back in April when he scrapped a show in Mississippi just minutes before he was due to take the stage, and he then took 10 days of vocal rest before returning to play three more shows and then axing the next six weeks of concert dates on doctor's orders.

However, Wallen has now confirmed more than a month of vocal rest has got him back on track. Posing a picture of himself on a boat, he wrote in a post on his Instagram page: "The doc cleared me to talk and sing … we back."

Wallen previously opened up about his issues in a post on Instagram following a visit to the Vanderbilt Voice Center in Nashville, Tennessee, last month, revealing doctors ordered him not to sing or speak for six weeks.

He added that doctors warned him if he kept on singing, he could permanently damage his voice.

— Bang Showbiz