Nesta
Related to this story
Most Popular
Caleb Nix, Jo Jo Hendrix and Tate McKelvey are this week's O-A News Player of the Week nominees. Cast your vote
- Updated
Vote for this week's East Alabama Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine Player of the Week!
- Updated
Gold medalist freshman Suni Lee joins returning stars Derrian Gobourne and Drew Watson when Auburn gymnastics opens its 2021 season Jan. 7.
- Updated
Kickoff is coming for Auburn football, ready or not. Fans should make sure they’re ready to watch.
- Updated
Meet Suni Lee, the Auburn Tiger. For her, it’s bigger than gymnastics.
Lee County Schools reports more than 400 COVID cases in a week; Auburn and Opelika schools hold steady
- Updated
COVID-19 cases are rising in public schools throughout the state, according to the latest update on Friday from the Alabama Department of Publ…
- Updated
After 34 years, Sofy Copy in Magnolia Plaza shut its doors for the last time on Tuesday.
- Updated
After jumping from 71 to 80 hospitalizations on Thursday and again tying the high for the summer peak, EAMC’s COVID patient count increased by 11 more patients on Friday to hit 91. That’s 20 more COVID patients in two days, or an increase of 28%.
- Updated
Records were broken over the weekend, but they were not the good kind.
- Updated
Auburn football players went to the team chief of staff this week, requesting to have a more normal Tiger Walk before this Saturday’s game.