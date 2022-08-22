news promo 8/23

Fauci retiring
Doctor plans to call it quits at end of year, A3
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
The suspect in Wednesday’s I-85 shootings was apprehended in the afternoon in LaFayette, and the Cadillac he was driving has been seized.
Towns McGough drilled the game-winning field goal in the late stages and Auburn High beat Hoover 17-14 on Friday in a showdown between state powers in Montgomery.
With a little help from a neighbor, the Tuskegee football team scrimmaged at Auburn’s practice facility last Saturday while new turf is being …
All lanes of U.S. 280 near the 101 mile marker in Lee County are currently blocked because of a multi-vehicle crash that resulted in a fuel spill.
State Sen. Randy Price and his wife, Lee County Revenue Commissioner Oline Price, were arrested on Monday and charged with three counts each o…
The Auburn Police Department released further information regarding the three shootings that occurred on I-85 Wednesday morning.
Traffic is currently backed up for more than five miles on I-85 northbound in Alabama, starting past Exit 70 near Cusseta and stretching back …
The largest cage-free no-kill dog rescue in the country, Big Dog Ranch Rescue, is opening a new location this September in Shorter on the site…
This week's East Alabama Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine Player of the Week nominees are from Opelika, Lanett and Loachapoka.
Opelika police officer Christopher Fisher has been awarded the Meritorious Service Award for recognizing that a citizen was having a stroke an…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.