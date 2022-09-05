 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

news promo 9/6

  • Updated
  • 0
OPEC Oil Prices

FILE - The sun sets behind an idle pump jack near Karnes City, USA, April 8, 2020. Oil prices are sagging amid fears of recessions across the globe. OPEC and allied countries are weighing what to do about that when they meet online Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. High oil prices were a bonanza for countries like Saudi Arabia over the summer, but now they're well off those highs. Saudi Arabia's oil minister has even said the group known as OPEC+ could cut production at any time.

 Eric Gay - staff, AP

Falling

Recession fears drive down crude prices, A7

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert