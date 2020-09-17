AFTER THE STORM: Local attention turns to runoff flooding following Sally's visit

Thousands of central-Alabama customers remained without electrical power this morning in the aftermath of Hurricane Sally remnants, and the Tallapoosa River, which feeds Lake Martin, will remain vulnerable to flooding for several days as runoff from heavy rains continues to drain.
More than 5 inches of rain pelted the Auburn-Opelika area during Sally’s visit, causing flooding concerns on local streets and waterways, along with concerns of soil being moistened and trees falling in wind gusts that reached more than 40 mph.
The good news, however, was that the storm picked up speed and moved through faster than expected, weather officials said.
Alabama Power Company reported at 7 a.m. today that 1,200 Lee County customers remained without power, with almost 3,000 out in Tallapoosa County and more than 4,000 in Elmore County.
Alabama Power still was working to restore power at midmorning to about 160,000 customers statewide as a result of outages caused by fallen trees, large limbs, broken poles and downed limbs.
“Work to restore service to all customers will go on throughout the day. Additional crews from other areas will also arrive this morning to support,” a statement from the company said this morning.
Auburn, Opelika, Tuskegee and Valley all had measured rainfall in excess of 5 inches, the weather service reported.
Sally weakened to a tropical depression late Wednesday and picked up speed. The National Hurricane Center said Sally’s center would move today out of southeast Alabama and across central Georgia, reaching South Carolina tonight.
The storm today is dumping heavy rains over central and northern Georgia and western South Carolina. The National Weather Service said up to a foot of rain could accumulate in parts of Georgia, where multiple flash food warnings were issued, according to the Associated Press.
Forecasters said South Carolina could see isolated rainfall totals of 10 inches. Flooding was also possible in portions of North Carolina and Virginia through Friday.
