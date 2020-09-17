AFTER THE STORM: Local emergency responders head south to offer aid; attention locally turns to runoff flooding

"Work to restore service to all customers will go on throughout the day. Additional crews are also onsite and assisting with the restoration effort."

Thursday morning report

Thousands of central-Alabama customers remained without electrical power this morning in the aftermath of Hurricane Sally remnants, and the Tallapoosa River, which feeds Lake Martin, will remain vulnerable to flooding for several days as runoff from heavy rains continues to drain.

More than 5 inches of rain pelted the Auburn-Opelika area during Sally’s visit, causing flooding concerns on local streets and waterways, along with concerns of soil being moistened and trees falling in wind gusts that reached more than 40 mph.

The good news, however, was that the storm picked up speed and moved through faster than expected, weather officials said.

Alabama Power Company reported at 7 a.m. today that 1,200 Lee County customers remained without power, with almost 3,000 out in Tallapoosa County and more than 4,000 in Elmore County.