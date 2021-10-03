13-month-old dies after shooting off Shug Jordan Parkway; Auburn man charged with manslaughter

A 13-month-old child died after a shooting on Saturday, and an Auburn man has been charged with manslaughter, according to the Auburn Police Division.

Officers arrested Michael A. Thomas, 33, later that day on a felony warrant charging him with manslaughter.

According to a press release from APD, officers were called to the scene of a shooting in the 1300 Block of Shug Jordan Parkway, arriving at 3:45 p.m. Saturday.

Police discovered that an infant had been shot in the upper torso, and first responders began working to save the child, who was transported to the emergency room at East Alabama Medical Center, according to the report.

The child died of injuries, and police arrested Thomas, of Auburn, on manslaughter charges. He is also charged with first degree possession of marijuana, three counts of possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Thomas was transported to the Lee County Jail, where bond was set for $33,500.

The case remains under investigation by the Auburn Police Division. Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact the APD at 334-501-3140 or at the tip line at 334-246-1391.