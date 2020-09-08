AU profs treat city cops to lunch

A trio of Auburn University professors showed their appreciation for the local boys and girls in blue last week.
The professors arranged for a local barbecue food truck to visit the Public Safety building Sept. 4 so they could treat staff to lunch to show appreciation to the officers who work hard to keep Auburn safe.
“I feel like we should give back and give thanks to the public safety here,” said Glenn Richey, professor in Supply Chain Management. “They do a lot for us.”
Beth Davis-Sramek and David Ketchen echoed Richey’s statement. Davis-Sramek is a professor in Supply Chain Management and Ketchen is a professor of Management. When the three decided to show support for local law enforcement, they said they wanted to do more than a written statement.
“Actions speak louder than words, and we thought positive actions were in order,” Davis-Sramek said.
The trio’s actions did speak loudly. Auburn Police Chief Cedric Anderson said the gesture meant a lot to him because it spoke to what the Auburn Police Division has been focusing on this year — relationships.
“We have really been pushing the importance of relationships this year through training, the contacts we make and every aspect of what we do in the community,” the chief said. “I think this is just another step in improving the already terrific relationship that we have with the university community, so this to me is huge. I think you can see from the way the officers are responding that this is important to them, too.
“They make a lot of sacrifices throughout the course of the day, the week; it’s a thankless job a lot of times. When someone takes the time to do what these individuals are doing, it’s almost overwhelming,” Anderson added.
David Dorton is the spokesman for the city of Auburn.
