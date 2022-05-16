Auburn man killed by train on Sunday evening

A 40-year-old man was killed by a train in Auburn on Sunday evening.

Lee County Coroner Bill Harris said that Justin Jeremy Powell was killed instantly when he was struck by an eastbound CSX train between Stage Road and North Dean Road in Auburn early Sunday evening.

According to a press release from Harris, Auburn Police received a 911 call at about 5:47 p.m. that a person had been hit by a train. When Auburn Police and Fire and East Alabama Medical Center EMS arrived on the scene, they discovered Powell beside the tracks and pronounced him dead, the victim of multiple blunt force impact injuries.

Witnesses said that Powell was lying on the tracks and tried unsuccessfully to get out of the way when the train sounded its horns.

Harris said no foul play is suspected.

All railroad crossings from Dean Road to Donahue Drive, including the crossings on College Street, Gay Street, Ross Street and Stage Road, were closed after the incident and were reopened by 7:30 p.m.

The incident remains under investigation by Auburn Police, the Lee County Coroner’s Office and CSX police. Powell’s body has been taken to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences in Montgomery for a postmortem examination.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Auburn Police Department’s Detective Section at 334-501-3140 or the agency’s tip line at 334-246-1391, and callers may remain anonymous.