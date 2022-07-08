Auburn police offer summer reminders on golf carts and LSVs

During the summer the Auburn Police Department often sees an increase in complaints from residents regarding Low Speed Vehicles and golf carts.

According to Joe Morris, Patrol Captain with the Auburn Police, the problem is pretty simple: It all goes back to kids being out for school.

“Summertime generally brings out an increase in LSV complaints in neighborhoods due to juveniles operating the LSV,” Morris told Opelika-Auburn News. “There has not been a noted increase in LSVs, but it is a good reminder for the general public.”

A recent public notice from the police had residents wondering if there had been a real uptick on golf carts and LSVs being used on city streets. Morris, however, was adamant that is not the case.

“There has been no increased issue in any area of Auburn,” he said. “The Police Department is simply trying to increase our educational campaign through the app.”

Due to the simple nature of LSVs and golf carts, they can cause issues with traffic. Golf carts especially can be problematic. Where LSVs travel at a rate of 20-25 miles an hour, golf carts tend to run more along 15-20 miles an hour at most.

“LSVs can impede traffic due to their low speed, and as such, create a traffic hazard for the motoring public,” Morris said. “Motor vehicles are manufactured to very specific crash survival standards, where LSVs have no such survivability features.”

In a recent press release the Police Department said, “Standard, unlicensed golf carts are prohibited on all streets within the City of Auburn. Low-speed vehicles differ from standard golf carts in that they have a 17-digit Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) and have a Manufacturer’s Statement of Origin (MSO).”

To operate inside city limits, an LSV must meet the following standards:

They must have a VIN and MSO.

Be tagged or registered by the DMV and be driven by a licensed and insured driver.

Have a minimum threshold of 20 MPH and top speed of 25 MPH.

Have head and tail lights, front and rear turn signals, and stop lights.

Have reflex reflectors, including one red reflector on each side as far to the rear of the vehicle as practical, and one red reflector on the rear of the vehicle.

Have parking breaks.

Have a windshield (AS-1 or AS-5 composition).

Have a lap belt or shoulder belt.

LSVs can often be seen ferrying people around downtown Auburn. What many might consider to be a standard golf cart, however, is actually a street legal Low Speed Vehicle because that meets the city’s requirements. But even these LSV taxicabs are limited in where they can drive. They can only travel on select sections of Drake, Donahue, Ross, Thach, Payne, Samford, College Street, Magnolia, Byrd, and Martin Luther King Drive.

According to Auburn Police, LSVs can be operated by anyone old enough and licensed to operate a standard vehicle.

“Drivers are reminded that LSVs are vehicles and should be handled as such. All traffic laws that apply to a standard vehicle also apply to LSVs,” they said.

“Citations and the fines associated with them, for LSVs, are the same as for any motor vehicle,” Morris said. “However, we try to educate the driver and remove the vehicle from the roadway prior to issuing citations.”

For anyone who needs to get a street legal LSV inspected and licensed, the ALEA certifies LSV’s as part of its Motor Safety Compliance program.