‘Between a slap on the wrist and exacting a pound of flesh’: Youthful offender hearing held in Bramblett crash case

Taylor told police that he fell asleep while driving and did not remember what happened, according to the traffic-crash report.

Taylor was indicted on two counts of manslaughter-reckless by a Lee County grand jury on Jan. 16, 2020. He was charged as an adult.

Taylor’s previous bond was revoked in December 2019 due to traffic citations for speeding and reckless driving he was issued in November 2019.

Although his bond was revoked, Taylor was transferred from the Lee County Detention Facility to a rehabilitation facility for treatment. Court records indicate that he was taken to the rehab facility before Christmas 2019. He was then released from the facility in 2020 and his bond was re-instated with multiple bond conditions.

The motion to revoke that bond came March 31, 2021, after he tested positive for alcohol consumption during three different drug screenings while on bond in March, court documents show.

Taylor tested positive for alcohol indicative of “previous heavy drinking 1-3 days before testing, or recent light drinking within the past 24 hours” on March 1, 8 and 20, the state’s motion to revoke Taylor’s bond states.