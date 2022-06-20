Chambers County Sheriff's deputy dies Monday in single-vehicle crash

A Chamber's County Sheriff's Deputy died Monday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash while on patrol.

AJmar C. Abel, 24, of Auburn, was driving his assigned patrol vehicle, a 2017 Ford Explorer, at 3:38 p.m. Monday when he left the roadway, struck a ditch and overturned.

The crash occurred on Chambers County 278, about five miles south of Roanoke.

Abel was transported to the Wellstar West Georgia Medical Center in LaGrange, Ga., where he was later pronounced dead.

“Deputy Abel’s loss is an indescribable tragedy for the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office, his local community and the State of Alabama,” said Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Secretary Hal Taylor. “We join the rest of the law enforcement community in mourning the loss of this true professional and devoted public servant.”

Troopers with ALEA's Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.