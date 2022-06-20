 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Chambers County Sheriff's deputy dies Monday in single-vehicle crash

  • 0
police lights generic

A Chamber's County Sheriff's Deputy died Monday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash while on patrol.

AJmar C. Abel, 24, of Auburn, was driving his assigned patrol vehicle, a 2017 Ford Explorer, at 3:38 p.m. Monday when he left the roadway, struck a ditch and overturned. 

The crash occurred on Chambers County 278, about five miles south of Roanoke.

Abel was transported to the Wellstar West Georgia Medical Center in LaGrange, Ga., where he was later pronounced dead.

“Deputy Abel’s loss is an indescribable tragedy for the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office, his local community and the State of Alabama,” said Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Secretary Hal Taylor. “We join the rest of the law enforcement community in mourning the loss of this true professional and devoted public servant.”

Troopers with ALEA's Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukraine set to ban Russian books and music

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert