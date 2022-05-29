Child dies in Saturday morning 3-vehicle crash in Opelika, others seriously injured

A 5-year-old child died in a three-vehicle crash in Opelika on Saturday morning.

At 8:42 a.m. Saturday, the Opelika Police Department responded to a crash with injuries in the 2700 Block of West Point Parkway. Upon arrival, first responders identified multiple victims with serious injuries.

One of the passengers, a 5-year-old, was removed from the vehicle and appeared to be in cardiac arrest. Medics began life-saving measures while transporting the child to East Alabama Medical Center.

The child died at 10:11 a.m.

Among the other victims, a 9-year-old child was transported by helicopter to Children’s of Alabama in Birmingham; a 34-year-old female and a 10-year-old child were transported by ambulance to Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital in Columbus; and a 46-year-old female was transported by helicopter to Piedmont Columbus.

The case remains under investigation by the Opelika Police Department.

If you have any information on this case, please contact the Opelika Police Department at 334-705-5200 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665. Tips can be submitted through our Opelika Police Mobile App. You may wish to remain anonymous.