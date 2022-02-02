 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Deputies pursuing suspect after Opelika officer hit by car, taken to hospital
Deputies pursuing suspect after Opelika officer hit by car, taken to hospital

  • Updated
An Opelika Police Department officer has been taken to the hospital after being hit by a car in the Kroger parking lot in Tiger Town in Opelika on Wednesday afternoon, and officers are pursuing a suspect who fled the scene.

OPD said deputies were responding to Kroger on a call regarding a driver striking a cart return, and upon the officer's arrival, the suspect attempted to flee the scene and struck the officer with their vehicle.

The suspect is described as a Black male between 6-foot and 6-foot-2 wearing a grey shirt and blue jeans. Auburn police said deputies were searching for the suspect on foot in the area of South College Street near Auburn Technology Park South and Auburn Softball Complex, where the suspect's vehicle was found.

The officer who was struck by the car was sent to the hospital, but is not in critical condition and is being treated with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Opelika captain Tony Amerson.

OPD said that Auburn Police Division officers helped find the suspect's vehicle in the Auburn area a short time after the incident, and that several agencies are searching area to find the suspect.

Amerson said that the suspect is not a threat to the public at this time.

