A driver died in a deputy-involved shooting on US Highway 280 in Southeast Lee County, according to the Lee County Sherriff's Office.

Authories said the driver, whose name has yet to be released, fired shots at two deputies before they returned fired. The deputies were not injured.

The Lee County Sherriff's Office received a 911 call around 10:45 p.m. Friday reporting a man who was possibly intoxicated driving eastbound on US Highway 280. He was traveling in the Bleeker community near the intersection of Lee Road 250.

"The caller described the vehicle as a white Ford F-150 and that it was swerving across lanes and had run off the road into a ditch," officials said in the press release.

Authorities said a deputy responding to the incident spotted a white Ford pick-up around 10:55 p.m. in a ditch less than 1 mile east of Lee Road 250 off US Highway 280.

"The deputy approached and truck and observed a lone occupant of the vehicle, an adult male, who appeared to be asleep in the driver's seat of the vehicle. The deputy also observed what appeared to be a rifle in the seat beside the individual."

Officials said the deputy called another deputy to the scene. After that deputy arrived around 11 p.m., they saw the truck start backing out of the ditch. A shot was fired from the driver's vehicle. Deputies returned fire, leaving the driver fatally wounded. They then approached the truck as other deputies arrived on the scene, according to the new release.

Authorizes said they found They found the driver wounded with a handgun in one hand and a semi-automatic shotgun with an extended magazine in the seat beside him.

Officials didn't state whether they found the driver was in fact intoxicated. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency's State Bureau of Investigation continues to investigate the incident.