'Everyone's grieving': Chambers County Sheriff's deputy, 24, dies Monday during chase

A Chamber's County Sheriff's Deputy died Monday while engaged in a car chase with a suspect, Sheriff Sid Lockhart said.

J'Mar C. Abel, 24, of Auburn, was driving his assigned patrol vehicle, a 2017 Ford Explorer, at 3:38 p.m. Monday when he left the roadway, struck a ditch and overturned.

The crash occurred on Chambers County 278, about five miles south of Roanoke and near the Georgia line.

According to a press release from the Chambers County Sheriff’s Department, Monday was Abel’s two-year anniversary with the department.

At the time of the crash, the Chambers County Sheriff's deputies were helping the Roanoke Police Department pursue Brandon D. Rowe of Randolph County. According to Roanoke Police Chief Jonathan Caldwell, Rowe had multiple warrants out for his arrest and fled police when they tried to pull him over for speeding.

During the chase, Rowe crossed into Chambers County, where the sheriff's department there, including Deputy Abel, stepped in to help.

While they were able to stop Rowe’s vehicle close to the Georgia line using spikes, deputies lost contact with Abel during the chase.

“At some point there’s a sharp curve on that road and the deputy wrecked in that curve,” said Lockhart, the sheriff. “The car they were chasing, a short time later another deputy spiked him there at the Georgia line. And when (Abel) did not show up, they got to looking for him and that’s when they found he had wrecked in the curve.”

Bystanders helped get Abel out of the car and performed CPR. He was then transported to West Georgia Medical Center in LaGrange where he died from his injuries.

“He did a great job," Lockhart said of Abel on Tuesday morning. “I never did get a complaint on him. He was very polite to people even if he wrote you a ticket; he was very professional and did a great job. In our line of work, if you don’t get any complaints on you, that’s something else.”

Lockhart said Abel had a fiancée who was 7 months pregnant with their child.

“He’s going to be sorely missed,” Lockhart said. “We’re like family. You know, everyone’s grieving, and we just want people to keep his family and the department in their prayers.”