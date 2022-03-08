Fleeing gunman shot dead by bystanders after killing a man and injuring a woman in a Commerce Drive home, police say

A man and woman were shot Monday night in a Commerce Drive residence, Auburn Assistant Police Chief Clarence Stewart reported, and another man was shot as he was fleeing the scene. Both men died and the woman was sent to a trauma center for treatment.

Auburn Police responded to a shooting call in the 1300 block of Commerce Drive at about 7:45 p.m. Monday, according to the release from the Auburn Police Department. Officers found a 28-year-old female and a 35-year-old male suffering from gunshot injuries, and witnesses described the suspect as a black male wearing all dark clothing.

A preliminary investigation found that the suspect, after entering the residence and opening fire, fled on foot.

First responders worked to save both victims. The woman was rushed to a trauma center, but the man was pronounced dead on the scene.

Officers searching the area found a man dressed in dark clothing suffering from a gunshot wound, and he was pronounced dead at the scene, police reported.

While processing the crime scene, officers collected evidence and interviewed witnesses and made a preliminary finding confirming that the man who was described as wearing all dark clothing had shot a gun inside the residence, killing the other man and wounding the woman, police said.

Police located two other people near the scene who had reportedly exchanged gunfire with the suspect after the man and woman were shot in the residence. The suspect died during the exchange and his identity is not being released pending notification of his next of kin.

Police were able to determine that he is not a resident of Lee County.

The incident is not believed to be a random shooting.

Upon review by the Auburn Police Department and the Lee County District Attorney’s Office, criminal charges will not be filed because of the death of the offender, but the case remains under investigation. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact detectives at 334-501-3140 or at the tip line 334-246-1391.