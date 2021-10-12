LaFayette truck driver killed in single-vehicle wreck on Monday

STAFF REPORTS
A truck driver from LaFayette was killed Monday in a single-vehicle crash in Chambers County.
Support Local Journalism
Your subscription makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
Larry A. Smith, 64, was driving a 2015 Volvo VNL tractor-trailer Monday on Chambers County 83 about five miles south of LaFayette near Cusseta. At approximately 3:54 p.m., he entered a curve while driving over the posted speed limit, according to police reports, and the truck's load shifted, forcing it off the roadway and causing it to overturn.
Smith, who was not wearing a seat belt, was partially ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!