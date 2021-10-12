 Skip to main content
LaFayette truck driver killed in single-vehicle wreck on Monday
LaFayette truck driver killed in single-vehicle wreck on Monday

Police lights

A truck driver from LaFayette was killed Monday in a single-vehicle crash in Chambers County.

Larry A. Smith, 64, was driving a 2015 Volvo VNL tractor-trailer Monday on Chambers County 83 about five miles south of LaFayette near Cusseta. At approximately 3:54 p.m., he entered a curve while driving over the posted speed limit, according to police reports, and the truck's load shifted, forcing it off the roadway and causing it to overturn.

Smith, who was not wearing a seat belt, was partially ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

