Authorities identified 58-year-old Lucius Benjamin Gibbs of Cross, South Carolina, as the driver who died on Friday after allegedly exchanging gunfire with two Lee County deputies near Highway 280.

Gibbs's family reported him missing in South Carolina on Wednesday, said Michael Gillooly, an inspector with the Charleston Police Department's Public Information Team. Before the shooting, Gibbs was last seen driving a 2000 Ford F250 with South Carolina plates P847863 near the Citadel Mall on Tuesday. Authorities notified the public and asked anyone who spotted the vehicle to report it to their on-duty central detective.

Gillooly said the Charleston Police Department has no additional information to offer on the missing persons' case.

Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones said the two deputies, who weren't injured, remain on administrative leave. He declined to release the name of the deputies, because the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is still conducting an independent investigation into the incident.

“This is certainly very personal with us,” Jones said. “That is the absolute last thing we want to engage in is a situation like this. It’s just unfortunate circumstances.”

The Lee County Sherriff’s Office received a 911 call around 10:45 p.m. Friday reporting a man who was possibly intoxicated driving eastbound on US Highway 280. He was traveling in the Bleeker community near the intersection of Lee Road 250. “The caller described the vehicle as a white Ford F-150 and that it was swerving across lanes and had run off the road into a ditch,” officials said in the press release. Around 10:55 p.m., a responding deputy found a white Ford truck in a ditch alongside the highway less than one mile east of Lee Road 250. “The deputy approached and truck and observed a lone occupant of the vehicle, an adult male, who appeared to be asleep in the driver’s seat of the vehicle. The deputy also observed what appeared to be a rifle in the seat beside the individual," authorities said in the news release. Officials said the deputy called another to the scene. After that second deputy arrived around 11 p.m., they allegedly saw the truck start backing out of the ditch. A shot was fired from the driver’s vehicle, authorities said. Deputies returned fire, leaving the driver fatally wounded, according to the news release.

As other deputies arrive on scene, the two deputies involved in the shooting approached the truck and found Gibbs had been struck by their return fire. They allegedly saw a handgun in Gibbs' hand and a semi-automatic shotgun with an extended magazine in the seat beside him. EMTs pronounced him dead on the scene.