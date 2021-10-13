Opelika man arrested and charged with 22 counts of child pornography

Lee County Sheriff’s investigators arrested Titus Jonathan Roberts, 47, of Opelika on charges of 22 counts of child pornography on Oct. 8, according to a release emailed to media from Sheriff Jay Jones on Oct. 13.

On June 21, the Lee County Sheriff’s investigators received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that a Lee County resident was accessing and downloading materials consistent with child sexual abuse. The investigation took about three months from the time the tip was received to the time of the arrest, according to Jones.

“In that intervening period of time we were building a case ... involving a lot of digital evidence in regard to internet-based activity, and as a result of that we developed a suspect, Titus Roberts," Jones told the Opelika-Auburn News on Wednesday. "Those types of investigations when you're involving child victims are of particular importance to us. These can be very intensive investigations as far as gathering exactly the right type of evidence.”

Roberts was arrested at his residence. He posted bond of $220,000 the next day, according to the release, and his case will be set for Lee County Grand Jury consideration “in the near future.”

Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651 or Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 334-215-STOP (7867).