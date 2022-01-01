Opelika police investigating fatal shooting on New Year’s Day that left one dead, another injured

The Opelika Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting reported Saturday afternoon which left one man dead.

Police say a 25-year-old man has died after a shooting around 1:13 p.m. Saturday in the 600 block of Edmon Avenue in Opelika. Police say the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. A second male shooting victim took himself to the hospital for treatment before officers arrived on the scene.

OPD says investigators have learned that the shooting occurred during a family dispute between two brothers and say there is no active threat to the general public.

The case remains under investigation. Police ask anyone with information to contact the OPD detective division at 334-705-5220 or the secret witness hotline at 334-745-8665. Tips can also be submitted through the Opelika Police Mobile App.