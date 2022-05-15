Pedestrian killed by train in Auburn on Sunday evening

A person is believed to have been killed by a train in Auburn on Sunday evening.

An "incident involving a train and pedestrian" occurred in Auburn, according to an email announcement sent out by David Dorton, the City of Auburn's director of public affairs.

As a result of the incident, Dorton reported, all railroad crossings from Dean Road to Donahue Drive were closed as of 6:40 p.m., including the crossings on College Street, Gay Street, Ross Street and Stage Road.

The railroad crossings had all reopened by 7:30 p.m., and motorists were advised to continue to use caution in the area.