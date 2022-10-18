Police: Auburn standoff suspect dead after being found unresponsive in Lee County Jail cell

The man arrested last week after a two-hour standoff with police died last Wednesday night, after he was found unresponsive in his cell with a sheet fashioned into a ligature which he had hung from a bracket in the ceiling, according to police.

Randy Travis Navarre was 33. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office announced an inmate died last Thursday and on Tuesday named Navarre as the deceased after family has been notified. Police say he was found unresponsive at around 7 p.m. last Wednesday night in the Lee County Jail. The sheriff’s office said jail staff immediately started life-saving efforts and contacted emergency medical services, before he was taken to East Alabama Medical Center where he later died.

Navarre was arrested last Tuesday after a two-hour incident that Auburn police described as a standoff involving juvenile hostages in Grove Hill subdivision in Auburn. That Wednesday afternoon, police said Navarre assaulted an officer in an escape attempt when he was being transported for a bond hearing, trying to take the officer’s firearm before he was subdued. Later that Wednesday, he died.

First, last Tuesday, police responded to a domestic violence call earlier in the day near the 1000 block of Opelika Road. Officers attempted to perform a traffic stop, but Navarre fled the crime scene in a vehicle at a high rate of speed, according to the police report.

Navarre was then located at a residence in the 1900 block of Windway Road in the Grove Hill subdivision. Police said he refused to exit the residence where he also held three juveniles as hostages.

The Countywide SWAT team as well as hostage negotiators responded and were eventually able to facilitate the release of the three juveniles. A short time later, Navarre surrendered to officers without further incident, police said.

Police said the juveniles were evaluated by medical personnel but were unharmed.

On Wednesday, Navarre was taken to the Auburn Municipal Court for a bond hearing, and the court ruled that bond would be temporarily withheld, pending further evaluation and safety measures, the police report said.

While being escorted for transportation back to the Lee County Jail, police said Navarre assaulted an Auburn police officer and attempted to take the officer’s firearm.

One officer was injured but did not require hospitalization. The police report said there were also minor damages to property.

Officers were able to regain control over Navarre and he was taken to the Lee County Jail where he was held without bond.

On Tuesday, Navarre was charged with domestic violence third degree, attempting to elude a police officer and three counts of reckless endangerment.

On Wednesday, Navarre was additionally charged with assault second degree, attempting to disarm a law enforcement officer, escape first degree and criminal mischief third degree.

Following standard procedure, Russell County Sheriff’s Office Investigators were contacted to conduct an independent investigation of Navarre’s death.​