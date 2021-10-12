Police: Opelika man arrested after carjacking vehicle with children inside

Opelika Police rescued two young children Monday afternoon during a carjacking, police said.

According to reports, a woman called dispatch and said her car had been stolen and her two children, ages 5 and 6, were still in the vehicle.

Tristan Kane Barrett, 24, of Opelika, was arrested for third degree robbery, second degree kidnapping and driving under the influence. He has been admitted into the Lee County Detention Center.

According to OPD reports, Barrett flagged the woman down on Waverly Parkway and forced her out of the vehicle. As she was trying to get her children out of the car, the suspect drove off.

About three minutes from the start of the carjacking, Barrett was apprehended at the intersection of Waverly Parkway and Priester Road and was believed to be driving under the influence of an illegal substance, police said.

Both children were unharmed.