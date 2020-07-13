Police lights

Lee County Sheriff's Office

>First-degree criminal trespass and fourth-degree theft of property were reported at 8252 Alabama Hwy. 51, Opelika. 

>Possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first-degree possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia were reported at 191 Lee Rd. 156, Opelika. 

>Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle was reported in the 300 block of Lee Road 443, Phenix City. 

>Second-degree theft of property was reported on Lee Road 853, Smiths. 

>Second-degree theft of property was reported in the 300 block of Lee Road 215, Phenix City. 

>Second-degree assault was reported at Mike's Gas & Grocery, 4435 Lee Rd. 166, Opelika. 

>First-degree theft of property was reported in the 100 block of Lee Road 274, Cusseta. 

>Third-degree burglary, third-degree theft of property and second-degree criminal mischief were reported at 740 Lee Rd. 47, Opelika. 

>Christian JW Wayne Strickland, 20, was arrested and charged with first-degree theft of property and possession of drug paraphernalia. 

>Marvin Scott Green, 37, was arrested and charged with first-degree receiving stolen property and first-degree possession of marijuana. 

>Willie Mabson, III, 30, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol) and firearms license required. 

>Caldricus Martez Daniel, 31, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol). 

>Karley Nicole Walker, 19, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol under age 21). 

>Marcella Reese, 47, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol). 

>Stormy Dale Post, 39, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (controlled substance), possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear. 

>Christopher Allen Wilson, 23, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance. 

>Chaunda Marie Akoury, 50, was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. 

>Mark Anthony Fernandez, 37, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance. 

>Christopher Albert Hemmings, 35, was arrested and charged with drug trafficking (methamphetamine). 

>Chad James Allen, 34, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance. 

>Timothy Olen Wood, 50, was arrested and charged with first-degree sexual abuse. 

>Isaiah Lavette Love, 54, was arrested and charged with alias writ of arrest and possession of a controlled substance. 

>Wiliam Josh Davis, 54, was arrested and charged with second-degree receiving stolen property. 

>Shavon Deonta Green, 27, was arrested and charged with first-degree theft of property and third-degree theft of property. 

>Jermel Daton Benton, 33, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol). 

>Kenneth Clancy Bennett, 52, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol). 

>Matthew Lee McMullin, 34, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (controlled substance). 

>River Colton Smith, 18, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol under age 21). 

>Shaheed Samir Mubarak Sabir, 33, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol). 

>Jasmine Marie Myers II, 26, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol). 

>Lexus Nichole Burrows, 22, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (controlled substance). 

>Augusta James III, 26, was arrested and charged with public intoxication. 

>Jeffrey Allen Silba, 32, was arrested and charged with public intoxication. 

>Josue Able Garcia, 22, was arrested and charged with second-degree possession of a forged instrument. 

>Samantha Margaret Carlisle, 29, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, second-degree possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear and tampering with physical evidence. 

>Brennan Lee Bates, 30, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (controlled substance), possession of a controlled substance and second-degree possession of marijuana. 

>Rhonda Curenton Meares, 55, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (controlled substance). 

>Kiona Seriece Miller, 27, was arrested and charged with second-degree criminal mischief. 

>Keneisha Nicole Byers 35, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol). 

>Chassity Nicole Rodriguez, 38, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol). 

>Howard Muarry Miles Jr., 53, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol). 

>Keith Vashun Elkins, 42, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (controlled substance). 

>Amy Nichole Nozworthy, 33, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol), fourth-degree theft of property and failure to appear. 

>Brian Williams, 41, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol). 

>Quedell Rihem Johnson, 39, was arrested and charged with first-degree receiving stolen property. 

>Scott Austin Mullins, 49, was arrested and charged with third-degree assault and second-degree cruelty to dog/cat. 

>Bradley Price Hayes, 21, was arrested and charged with public intoxication. 

>Shirley Moore Neace, 62, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (controlled substance). 

>Cameron Allan Workman, 22, was arrested and charged with  two counts of possession of a controlled substance and harassment or harassing communications.

>Dewayne Stanford Davis, 55, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance. 

>Bradley Wade Carpenter, 49, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and carry brass knuckles/slingshot. 

>James Regan Carpenter, 59, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol). 

>Debbie Darlene Saylor, 51, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, second-degree possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. 

>Howard Edward Parker, 64, was arrested and charged with public intoxication. 

>Jessica Leann Burt, 29, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol). 

>Alan Roger Perez, 49, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol). 

>Valeria Ann Wolfe, 47, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (any substance). 

>Austin Paul Hobbs, 18, was arrested and charged with first-degree theft of property, second-degree theft of property and third-degree burglary. 

>Amanda Renee Duncan, 41, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol). 

>Adam Carlton Howard, 43, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia and first-degree possession of marijuana. 

>Matthew Shane Senn, 46, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol). 

>Russell Craig Martin, 38, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol). 

>George D. Holt III, 32, was arrested and charged with public intoxication, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. 

>Dexter Norwood, 47, was arrested and charged with reckless endangerment and second-degree criminal mischief. 

>Michael Timothy Weldon, 54, was arrested and charged with two counts of second-degree theft of property. 

Auburn Police Division

>Criminal mischief (damage to private property) was reported in the 900 block of South college Street. 

>Criminal mischief (damage to private property) was reported in the 1100 block of West Samford Avenue. 

>Burglary and third-degree theft of property were reported in the 300 block of North Dean Road. 

>Second-degree criminal mischief was reported in the 300 block of East Magnolia Avenue.

>Criminal mischief (damage to business property) was reported in the 200 block of West Magnolia Avenue.

>Fourth-degree theft of property and second-degree criminal trespass were reported in the 1900 block of Wire Road.

>Theft from unlocked vehicle was reported in the 1800 block of Bellwood Place.

>Victoria Deloach Morris, 44, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with first-degree theft of property. 

>Venyetta Kenchae Giles, 35, of Opelika, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol). 

>A Tuskegee 26-year-old was arrested and charged with first-degree possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance (meth). 

>Aubrey Wilson Haynie, 28, of Tallassee, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol). 

>Kathryn Ruth Minor, 25, of Auburn, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).

Chambers County Sheriff’s Office

>Deshaddix Lamonte Godfrey, 28, of LaGrange, Georgia, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (any substance).

>Anthony Neil Smallwood, 26, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with first-degree theft of property.

