Lee County Sheriff's Office
>First-degree criminal trespass and fourth-degree theft of property were reported at 8252 Alabama Hwy. 51, Opelika.
>Possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first-degree possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia were reported at 191 Lee Rd. 156, Opelika.
>Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle was reported in the 300 block of Lee Road 443, Phenix City.
>Second-degree theft of property was reported on Lee Road 853, Smiths.
>Second-degree theft of property was reported in the 300 block of Lee Road 215, Phenix City.
>Second-degree assault was reported at Mike's Gas & Grocery, 4435 Lee Rd. 166, Opelika.
>First-degree theft of property was reported in the 100 block of Lee Road 274, Cusseta.
>Third-degree burglary, third-degree theft of property and second-degree criminal mischief were reported at 740 Lee Rd. 47, Opelika.
>Christian JW Wayne Strickland, 20, was arrested and charged with first-degree theft of property and possession of drug paraphernalia.
>Marvin Scott Green, 37, was arrested and charged with first-degree receiving stolen property and first-degree possession of marijuana.
>Willie Mabson, III, 30, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol) and firearms license required.
>Caldricus Martez Daniel, 31, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).
>Karley Nicole Walker, 19, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol under age 21).
>Marcella Reese, 47, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).
>Stormy Dale Post, 39, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (controlled substance), possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear.
>Christopher Allen Wilson, 23, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance.
>Chaunda Marie Akoury, 50, was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.
>Mark Anthony Fernandez, 37, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance.
>Christopher Albert Hemmings, 35, was arrested and charged with drug trafficking (methamphetamine).
>Chad James Allen, 34, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance.
>Timothy Olen Wood, 50, was arrested and charged with first-degree sexual abuse.
>Isaiah Lavette Love, 54, was arrested and charged with alias writ of arrest and possession of a controlled substance.
>Wiliam Josh Davis, 54, was arrested and charged with second-degree receiving stolen property.
>Shavon Deonta Green, 27, was arrested and charged with first-degree theft of property and third-degree theft of property.
>Jermel Daton Benton, 33, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).
>Kenneth Clancy Bennett, 52, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).
>Matthew Lee McMullin, 34, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (controlled substance).
>River Colton Smith, 18, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol under age 21).
>Shaheed Samir Mubarak Sabir, 33, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).
>Jasmine Marie Myers II, 26, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).
>Lexus Nichole Burrows, 22, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (controlled substance).
>Augusta James III, 26, was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
>Jeffrey Allen Silba, 32, was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
>Josue Able Garcia, 22, was arrested and charged with second-degree possession of a forged instrument.
>Samantha Margaret Carlisle, 29, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, second-degree possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear and tampering with physical evidence.
>Brennan Lee Bates, 30, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (controlled substance), possession of a controlled substance and second-degree possession of marijuana.
>Rhonda Curenton Meares, 55, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (controlled substance).
>Kiona Seriece Miller, 27, was arrested and charged with second-degree criminal mischief.
>Keneisha Nicole Byers 35, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).
>Chassity Nicole Rodriguez, 38, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).
>Howard Muarry Miles Jr., 53, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).
>Keith Vashun Elkins, 42, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (controlled substance).
>Amy Nichole Nozworthy, 33, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol), fourth-degree theft of property and failure to appear.
>Brian Williams, 41, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).
>Quedell Rihem Johnson, 39, was arrested and charged with first-degree receiving stolen property.
>Scott Austin Mullins, 49, was arrested and charged with third-degree assault and second-degree cruelty to dog/cat.
>Bradley Price Hayes, 21, was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
>Shirley Moore Neace, 62, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (controlled substance).
>Cameron Allan Workman, 22, was arrested and charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance and harassment or harassing communications.
>Dewayne Stanford Davis, 55, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance.
>Bradley Wade Carpenter, 49, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and carry brass knuckles/slingshot.
>James Regan Carpenter, 59, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).
>Debbie Darlene Saylor, 51, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, second-degree possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
>Howard Edward Parker, 64, was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
>Jessica Leann Burt, 29, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).
>Alan Roger Perez, 49, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).
>Valeria Ann Wolfe, 47, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (any substance).
>Austin Paul Hobbs, 18, was arrested and charged with first-degree theft of property, second-degree theft of property and third-degree burglary.
>Amanda Renee Duncan, 41, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).
>Adam Carlton Howard, 43, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia and first-degree possession of marijuana.
>Matthew Shane Senn, 46, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).
>Russell Craig Martin, 38, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).
>George D. Holt III, 32, was arrested and charged with public intoxication, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
>Dexter Norwood, 47, was arrested and charged with reckless endangerment and second-degree criminal mischief.
>Michael Timothy Weldon, 54, was arrested and charged with two counts of second-degree theft of property.
Auburn Police Division
>Criminal mischief (damage to private property) was reported in the 900 block of South college Street.
>Criminal mischief (damage to private property) was reported in the 1100 block of West Samford Avenue.
>Burglary and third-degree theft of property were reported in the 300 block of North Dean Road.
>Second-degree criminal mischief was reported in the 300 block of East Magnolia Avenue.
>Criminal mischief (damage to business property) was reported in the 200 block of West Magnolia Avenue.
>Fourth-degree theft of property and second-degree criminal trespass were reported in the 1900 block of Wire Road.
>Theft from unlocked vehicle was reported in the 1800 block of Bellwood Place.
>Victoria Deloach Morris, 44, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with first-degree theft of property.
>Venyetta Kenchae Giles, 35, of Opelika, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).
>A Tuskegee 26-year-old was arrested and charged with first-degree possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance (meth).
>Aubrey Wilson Haynie, 28, of Tallassee, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).
>Kathryn Ruth Minor, 25, of Auburn, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).
Chambers County Sheriff’s Office
>Deshaddix Lamonte Godfrey, 28, of LaGrange, Georgia, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (any substance).
>Anthony Neil Smallwood, 26, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with first-degree theft of property.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.