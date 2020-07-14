police lights

Auburn Police Division

>Theft of property was reported in the 900 block of North Donahue Drive.

Opelika Police Department

>A shooting into an occupied vehicle occurred at Dream Lounge, 300 Columbus Pkwy. No injuries were reported.

>Second-degree theft of property occurred in the 500 block of North Antioch Circle.

>First-degree theft of property occurred in the 800 block of Morris Avenue.

>Second-degree theft of property occurred in the 200 block of Brannon Avenue.

>Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and theft occurred in the 800 block of Crawford Road.

>A shooting into an occupied dwelling occurred in the 700 block of Dogwood Avenue. No injuries were reported.

>Burglary and criminal mischief occurred in the 1400 block of South Long Street.

Lanett Police Department

>Quintavious Shonquae Shamoria Roberts, 32, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with giving false name to officers, failure to appear, possession of drug paraphernalia and first-degree possession of marijuana.

>First-degree theft of property was reported in the 5400 block of 22nd Street Southwest.

Valley Police Department

>Second-degree criminal mischief was reported in the 100 block of GI Street.

>Second-degree assault was reported in the 1700 block of 44th Street.

>Tommy Michael Ussery, 42, of Valley, was arrested and charged with public intoxication.

Chambers County Sheriff’s Office

>Anthony Neil Smallwood, 26, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with second-degree theft of property.

Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department

>A resident of Cobb Road filed a report for theft.

