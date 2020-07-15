Police reports from July 15

Auburn Police Division
>Criminal mischief (damage to business property) was reported in the 1200 block of South College Street.
>First-degree theft of property was reported in the 100 block of North College Street.
>Burglary was reported in the 2000 block of Wire Road.
>Kenneth Reed Howard, 49, of Opelika, was arrested and charged with fourth-degree theft of property, second-degree theft of property and third-degree burglary.
Opelika Police Department
>Shooting into an occupied dwelling occurred in the 1300 block of South Street.
>A burglary and theft occurred in the 2000 block of Glenwood Drive.
Lee County Sheriff’s Office
>First-degree theft of property was reported in the 100 block of Lee Road 475, Phenix City.
>Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and fourth-degree theft of property were reported in the 100 block of Lee Road 597, Smiths Station.
>First-degree theft of property was reported at Buckeye Acres, 16524 U.S. Hwy. 280 East, Smiths.
>Jeremy Michael Deason, 42, was arrested and charged with first-degree escape.
>Dexter Norwood, 47, was arrested and charged with reckless endangerment and second-degree criminal mischief.
>Michael Timothy Weldon, 54, was arrested and charged with two counts of second-degree theft of property.
>David Ray Walden, 58, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving under the influence (controlled substance).