Police reports from July 16

Auburn Police Division
>Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle was reported in the 2300 block of Wrights Mill Road.
>Theft from an unlocked vehicle was reported in the 600 block of North College Street.
>Theft from unlocked vehicle was reported in the 800 block of Hollins Road.
>Zachery Cole Patterson, 21, of Alexander City, was arrested and charged with first-degree sodomy.
>Jacob Timothy Jones, 19, of Auburn, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).
Chambers County Sheriff’s Office
>Brian Hurst, 45, of Live Oaks, Florida, was arrested and charged with first-degree theft of property.