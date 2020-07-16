Police reports from July 16
Auburn Police Division

>Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle was reported in the 2300 block of Wrights Mill Road.

>Theft from an unlocked vehicle was reported in the 600 block of North College Street.

>Theft from unlocked vehicle was reported in the 800 block of Hollins Road.

>Zachery Cole Patterson, 21, of Alexander City, was arrested and charged with first-degree sodomy.

>Jacob Timothy Jones, 19, of Auburn, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).

Chambers County Sheriff’s Office

>Brian Hurst, 45, of Live Oaks, Florida, was arrested and charged with first-degree theft of property.

