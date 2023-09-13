Nearly a year after Ricardo Gary died while in police custody, his family called for authorities to publicly release body camera footage showing the incident where officers shocked Gary with a Taser.

The Racial Justice Network, an organization based in South Carolina, made the request on behalf of the family Wednesday morning at a press conference at the Auburn Police Department. They family also requested that the Department of Justice investigate the incident.

“I want justice,” Carolyn Gary, Ricardo Gary’s mother, said between tears. “I want the officers that did it to be off the police force. I want everybody involved to be held accountable.”

Auburn police said they received a complaint on Nov. 27, 2022, about a person exhibiting erratic behavior.

They said that upon contacting 32-year-old Ricardo Gary in the area, he became “combative.” But his family, who stated they saw some segment of the body camera footage of the incident, said police initiated physical force with him.

“They’re saying that the reason they thought he was on drugs was because he wasn’t acting normal. And what is normal to anybody? Life is not normal,” said Ricardo Gary’s brother, Reggie Hall, in the press conference.

Hall said he and Carolyn Gary were shown body cam footage of the incident during a meeting with Lee County District Attorney Jessica Ventiere and Auburn Police Chief Cedric Anderson. This meeting occurred after the grand jury closed the case, the family said.

Hall said the body cam footage was filmed from the chest of the first officer who responded to the incident, but Hall alleges that portions of the video were cropped and muted. He also said the family was denied access when they requested to see any other angles or footage from any other body or dash cameras.

Hall said the body camera footage he saw shows the officers initiating contact with Ricardo Gary. He said that video showed an officer snatching a stick out of his brother’s hands before his brother attempted to snatch it back. He said police can then be seen shocking him with a Taser first when he was standing and again when he was on the ground.

Auburn police said EMS took life-saving measures to treat Ricardo Gary immediately after he was detained, but he was later pronounced dead in the East Alabama Medical Center Emergency Room.

The family has called for all related footage to be publicly released. The Racial Justice Network said its attorneys are in the process of filing Freedom of Information Act requests for the footage to be released and drafting letters to Gov. Kay Ivey, the Attorney General of Alabama and the U.S. Attorney General insisting that the case be reopened.

“We know that the grand jury made their decision. We don’t agree with it, but we are going to take this case to the justice department,” said James Johnson, the CEO of the Racial Justice Network. “We know when the grand jury speaks, it most likely is final. But we’re going to take what we have and the evidence that we have to the justice department. We are sick and tired of Black men dying all over America, and we will not stand for it one bit without challenging it.”

Johnson has asked the governor and state attorney general to reconvene a special grand jury for the case.

In November, police reported that they received a complaint at 2:48 p.m. that Sunday from the 700 block of Martin Luther King Drive in Auburn regarding a person exhibiting erratic behavior. They say officers responded to the area and contacted Ricardo Gary in the 600 block of Spencer Avenue.

The family said Ricardo Gary had a stick with him while walking in the area in case he were to be attacked by dogs in that area. They say he likely became suspicious of officers after they say he was followed by them for several blocks. Hall said from the footage he saw, Ricardo Gary didn’t hit an officer or rush an officer with a stick, but that when he tried to snatch the stick back the Taser was deployed.

“We want to know when a wellness check turned into a death sentence,” Johnson said. “We’re not anti-policemen. We just want justice if they’re wrong. If they don’t admit when they’re wrong, we have to take it to another level.”