Skybar owner found guilty of sexual misconduct, plans to file appeal

Editor’s note: This story, of which an earlier version was published online on Tuesday stating that Grider was sentenced to six months in jail, has been amended to reflect that the sentence was 180 days with all 180 days suspended, and that the defense made a verbal appeal of the guilty verdict.

The owner of Skybar Café was found guilty of sexual misconduct during a hearing in Auburn Municipal Court on Tuesday.

Patrick James Grider, 55, of Auburn, is the owner of the downtown Auburn bar located on West Magnolia Avenue. He was arrested in February and charged with one count of sexual misconduct after an investigation by the Auburn Police Department.

After closing statements from the prosecution and the defense, Judge Jim McLaughlin said he believed there was enough evidence of sexual misconduct to find Grider guilty. Grider’s attorney, Davis Whittelsey, entered a verbal notice of appeal.

According to the Case Action summary from Auburn Municipal Court, which was filed Wednesday morning: “After hearing the evidence, it is the judgment of the Court that defendant is guilty and is fined $500 together with $251.00 cost and $0.00 fees/restitution to the victim and sentenced to 180 days with 180 days suspended in Lee County Detention Center. Defendant is given 1 days credit for time already served in jail on this charge.”

“There was not a jail sentence,” Whittelsey wrote in an email to the Opelika-Auburn News on Tuesday night, “and the wrongful conviction is on appeal via verbal notice of appeal.”

After Whittelsey made the verbal appeal, McLaughlin set the appeal bond at $1,000 and gave the defense 14 days to complete the appeal paperwork and pay the appeal bond. If the appeal is granted, Grider’s case will go to the circuit court for a new trial with the possibility of a jury, which will be decided by the circuit court, and the initial fine and court costs will be dropped, according to Auburn Municipal Court.

Video footage

The victim testified in court on Tuesday that Grider touched her breast and said sexually explicit things to her.

She said was an Auburn University graduate and a bartender at SkyBar from August 2021 to January 2022. She testified that Grider offered to pay her to "make out," graphically described what he wanted to do with her sexually and at one point pushed panties in her face.

Video footage from the night of the incident was presented before the court showing the second time the victim said Grider touched her breast.

"The video is clear that Mr. Grider touched her left breast," McLaughlin said. “And it was clear to me that this gentleman shoved somebody else’s underwear in this young lady’s face, and I don’t know why he’d do that, but I can’t accept it for any other reasons but sexual gratification.”

Justin Clark, the city prosecutor, asked her why she didn’t run away or leave afterwards.

“Because he was my boss and my job was my livelihood,” she replied.

She also added: “Because he is very likely to give us a lot of extra money, if you stand and just talk to him, listen to the things he says, hang out with him. He likes to have a lot of females around.”

After the first encounter, the victim and Grider were shown on camera sitting at the middle bar. The victim was facing the camera, and Grider was partially hidden behind a box on the bar counter.

After the point where she said he shoved the panties in her face, she walked away but came back to the bar.

As the two continued talking, Grider reached out to touch her left breast. The victim said she responded by telling him “he crossed the line.”

The video showed the two taking a shot, and then the victim leaned in to hear Grider. The victim said this was the point where he asked to pay her for sexual acts.

The victim said she declined both offers and “absolutely” did not give him permission to touch her.

Text messages

Whittelsey, Grider’s attorney, read part of the written statement the victim gave to police, which read: “I told my coworkers I was going to milk Pat for some big bills.”

The victim said that was correct and said that Grider gave big tips to people who spoke with him.

Whittelsey asked the victim if a relationship ever developed between her and Grider during the time they’d known each other. The victim replied that they were “nothing more than friends.”

“Did you ever tell Pat how much you loved him?” he asked.

“Yes sir, I typically say that to a lot of my friends,” she replied.

Whittelsey read some text messages between Grider and the victim to the court.

“I’m home my dear,” Whittelsey said the victim had texted Grider.

Grider replied, “I think I like you more than you like me.”

The victim responded, “What!!! I love you.”

The victim confirmed these messages but repeated that she and Grider were nothing more than friends.

Whittelsey asked if she was after Grider’s money, and the victim said, “No, sir. He asked me for my phone number, and he approached me the first time I met him.”

Closing statements

Clark said in closing statements that the prosecution had proven that Grider inappropriately touched the victim for sexual gratification.

In his conclusion, Whittelsey said he had trouble understanding why the victim would stay at the bar and take a shot with the offender and then sign a sexual misconduct order 10 days later. He said he believed it was for financial gain.

After Judge McLaughlin found Grider guilty, Whittelsey gave the verbal notice of appeal.

“We would say it’s inappropriate to send anyone to jail under the facts as they appear to have been interpreted,” Whittelsey said.

“I don't think I interpreted anything,” McLaughlin replied. “I think it's right there in black and white: he touched her; she didn't ask him to touch her.”