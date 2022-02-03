Suspect in custody after shooting on Richland Road in Auburn; elementary school released from lockdown

A suspect is in custody and the victim is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries, Auburn Police Division says, after a shooting Thursday morning on Richland Road in Auburn.

Richland Elementary School has been released from lockdown and police say the shooting did not take place on school grounds and was instead on the roadway.

The lone suspect is in custody, police said. The school was placed in lockdown Thursday morning as a “precaution,” APD said in an earlier announcement, though police said then the shooting didn’t take place within the school and wasn’t related to the school.

The suspect was taken into custody by the school’s resource officer.

Traffic on Richland Road is being rerouted and police are asking citizens to avoid the roadway.