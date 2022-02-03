 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Suspect in custody after shooting on Richland Road in Auburn; elementary school released from lockdown
0 Comments
top story breaking

Suspect in custody after shooting on Richland Road in Auburn; elementary school released from lockdown

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
IMG_0986.jpg

Police presence is seen on Richland Road on Thursday morning where Auburn Police Division reported a shooting in the area.

 LAUREN JOHNSON/

A suspect is in custody and the victim is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries, Auburn Police Division says, after a shooting Thursday morning on Richland Road in Auburn.

Richland Elementary School has been released from lockdown and police say the shooting did not take place on school grounds and was instead on the roadway.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The lone suspect is in custody, police said. The school was placed in lockdown Thursday morning as a “precaution,” APD said in an earlier announcement, though police said then the shooting didn’t take place within the school and wasn’t related to the school.

The suspect was taken into custody by the school’s resource officer.

Traffic on Richland Road is being rerouted and police are asking citizens to avoid the roadway.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Bizarre headless horse skeleton found buried in Medieval graveyard

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert