Three of five reckless murder suspects charged in the April 15 mass shooting in downtown Dadeville will apply for youthful offender status in August.

Johnny Letron Brown, 20; Willie George Brown, 19; and Wilson Lamar Hill, 20, will appear in court on August 18 for youthful offender application hearings, according to the Alabama Trial Court System.

If granted that status, they could benefit from a Alabama law that helps young offenders avoid the negative consequences and stigma of having a criminal record.

The state allows someone who is facing a criminal charge to seek youthful offender status if they were younger than 21 years old at the time of the crime. Being granted this status can mean that the individual receives a reduction in penalties.

It can also sometimes result in a person not acquiring a criminal record. This law is codified in Alabama Code Section 15-19-1.

If a person is classified as a youthful offender in accordance with this program, he or she is provided with an informal and confidential process that focuses on rehabilitation.

“This means that the person is not handled in the traditional format in a criminal court. Instead, special proceedings will be utilized to assist those individuals considered youthful offenders,” according to HG.org, a popular online law information site.

Hill, Johnny Brown and George Brown join three other suspects charged with reckless murder in the shooting that killed four people and wounded 32 others. The other suspects include 17-year-old Tyreese “Ty Reik” McCullough, 16-year-old Travis McCullough, and a 15-year-old whose name has not been released.

All 6 suspects face a total of 145 counts in the shooting. Those charges include four counts of reckless murder, 24 counts of first degree assault and one count of third-degree assault.

In April, all of the suspects were denied bond in late April during their Aniah’s Law hearings.

Authorities said they found 90 shell casings on the scene of the shooting that broke out April 15 at Alexis Dowdell’s 16th birthday party at the Mahogany Masterpiece Dance Studio.

Alexis Dowdell is the sister of 18-year-old Philstavious Dowdell of Dadeville. The others who lost their life include Marsiah Emmanuel Collins, 19, of Opelika; Shaunkivia Nicole Smith, 17, of Dadeville; and Corbin Dahmontrey Holston, 23, of Dadeville.