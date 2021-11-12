Toddler found dead in Opelika on Friday morning

The Opelika Police Department and Lee County Coroner's Office is investigating the death of a 2-year-old girl in Opelika on Friday morning.

According to a press release from Bill Harris, Lee County coroner, 911 dispatch received a call about 7 a.m. Friday about an unresponsive 2-year-old female at a residence on Cherry Circle in Opelika. Upon arrival by police, Opelika Fire and Rescue and East Alabama Medical Center EMS, they discovered the child "with no signs of life."

The child’s body has been taken to the medical examiner’s office of the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences in Montgomery for a postmortem examination to determine the cause of death.

Anyone with any information concerning this case is asked to call the Opelika Police detectives at 334-705-5220, Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665 or the Lee County Coroner’s office at 334-737-3620. Callers may request to remain anonymous.