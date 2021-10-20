Update: Lee County Sheriff's shot in arm and hand in exchange of gunfire during traffic stop in Beauregard

In a press conference Wednesday afternoon, Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones said that the motorcyclist who exchanged gunfire with one of his deputies that morning in Beauregard was pulled over because of a violation involving his vehicle license plate.

Jones said after the deputy made the traffic stop, the man who was pulled over got back on his motorcycle and tried to ride away, but he crashed after traveling a short distance.

When the deputy went to check on the motorcyclist, the man produced a firearm and began firing at the deputy, Jones said.

An exchange of gunfire took place and the deputy was struck in both his hands and one arm. The deputy and suspect were admitted into the hospital.

The incident occurred at Lee Road 121 at about 8:30 a.m., Jones said, and the deputy's wounds are "non-life-threatening."

Jones said that at his request the Opelika Police Department will be conducting "an independent investigation of the incident."