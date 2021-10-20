 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Update: Lee County Sheriff's shot in arm and hand in exchange of gunfire during traffic stop in Beauregard
0 Comments
breaking top story

Update: Lee County Sheriff's shot in arm and hand in exchange of gunfire during traffic stop in Beauregard

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Police lights

In a press conference Wednesday afternoon, Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones said that the motorcyclist who exchanged gunfire with one of his deputies that morning in Beauregard was pulled over because of a violation involving his vehicle license plate.

Jones said after the deputy made the traffic stop, the man who was pulled over got back on his motorcycle and tried to ride away, but he crashed after traveling a short distance.

When the deputy went to check on the motorcyclist, the man produced a firearm and began firing at the deputy, Jones said.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

An exchange of gunfire took place and the deputy was struck in both his hands and one arm. The deputy and suspect were admitted into the hospital.  

The incident occurred at Lee Road 121 at about 8:30 a.m., Jones said, and the deputy's wounds are "non-life-threatening." 

Jones said that at his request the Opelika Police Department will be conducting "an independent investigation of the incident."

 

+1 
Jay Jones cropped

Jones

 Lee County Sheriff's Office
0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Report: Returning Syrian refugees at risk of abuse from government

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert