Verdict: Rick Ennis found guilty on both counts of capital murder in disappearance of Lori Ann Slesinski

A jury has found Derrill Richard “Rick” Ennis guilty of the murder of Lori Ann Slesinski of Auburn.

Just before 11 a.m. on Day 10 of the capital murder trial, Judge Jacob Walker of the 37th Circuit Court of Alabama entered the courtroom of the Lee County Justice Center in Opelika and delivered the verdict. Ennis was found guilty of both counts, including capital murder burglary and capital murder kidnapping.

Friends and family last heard from Slesinski on June 10, 2006. Her vehicle was found engulfed in flames at the dead end of Dekalb Street in Auburn, but her body was never found. In 2016, cold case investigators picked up the case and spent 18 months working on it. Ennis was arrested in Pilot, Va., and charged with capital murder in 2018.

The 12 jury members reached the verdict Thursday morning after listening to seven days of testimony, mostly from the prosecution, as well as closing statements from both sides on Tuesday.

Jury members spent all day Wednesday deliberating, and toward the end of the day asked for a computer so they could watch footage of Slesinski at Walmart on the last day she was seen alive, and also so they could listen to a recording of a call Ennis made from jail to his former boss in Virginia.

The jury heard from Slesinski’s mother, friends and co-workers; Ennis’ former roommates, co-workers and friends; and law enforcement officers and forensic specialists.

During closing arguments, the prosecution focused on evidence it believed showed a struggle between Ennis and Slesinski, while the defense asserted that the case was built on circumstantial evidence.

Key arguments

Slesinski was last heard from on Saturday, June 10, 2006, before she went to Walmart. She had plans to hang out with a friend that night and the next day, but she never showed up.

After she didn’t come in to work that Monday and Tuesday, she was reported missing to police.

During the trial, the prosecution pointed to missing items from Slesinski's trailer, including kitchen rugs that were later found in Ennis' apartment in Huntsville and shown in court; a Galileo thermometer, which a roommate said he saw in Ennis' room in Huntsville; and the cord for a landline phone.

Police also testified that the front door was damaged and scuff marks were on the walls in the hallway, and that they found a gold loop earring in the hallway with male DNA and a stretched out coat hanger under Slesinski’s bed.

The prosecution also focused on Wednesday June 14, 2006, when Slesinski’s vehicle was found engulfed in flames on Dekalb Street in Auburn next to the bowling alley where Ennis had worked.

A hand-rolled cigarette was mentioned often during the trial, which the prosecution said was found at the scene of the fire, was "fresh" and tested positive for Ennis' DNA.

The defense responded in closing statements by mentioning the size and power of the firehose used at the scene to quickly extinguish the fire and saying that everything on the scene was soaking wet. The defense asserted that the cigarette wasn't wet and that it was taken from Ennis' home and admitted into evidence by investigators as being from the fire scene.

Police testified they found a gas can in the woods behind Dekalb Street, and a man who worked with Ennis said it was stolen from the bowling alley.

Police also testified that when they were interviewing Ennis on Wednesday and Thursday, they saw scratch marks on his arms and hands, and that Ennis said he didn't know how he got them. Monday in court, Ennis testified that the scratches came from playing with his dog.

The prosecution also showed a variety of items found in Ennis' car, including a knife, fur-lined handcuffs, a scrub brush and multiple types of cleaning bottle, a list that Ventiere called "a murder starter kit."

Ennis’ defense attorneys pointed out that there was no residue of cleaner found in Slesinski’s trailer after it was inspected on Tuesday June 13, 2006.

Forensics specialists who had inspected Lori’s trailer testified that swabs of the interior front doorknob of Slesinski’s trailer tested positive for presumptive blood and matched the DNA profile of Ennis, and that a stain on the sheets from Slesinski's bed was also tested and found to be semen with a DNA profile that matched Ennis.

Ennis’ told the jury while he was on the stand Monday that he and Slesinski had sex at least twice before she went missing. His defense attorney said Ennis and Slesinski were “friends with benefits.”

Lee County District Attorney Jessica Ventiere told the jury during closing statements, “It’s very easy to say you had consensual sex with a woman you know is dead.”

The defense said that Ennis left Auburn shortly after being questioned by police because his lease was almost up.

A former roommate testified that in 2007 he saw Ennis’ full name on a piece of mail, Googled it and went to a chat room, and that what he saw alarmed him and he told Ennis to leave his apartment.

roommate Abram Sissons testified that he had only known Ennis as Rick, and when he saw a piece of mail addressed to his full name, he Googled it.

Sissons said he found some articles and looked in chat rooms. At this point in his testimony, Judge Jacob Walker asked Sisson and the attorneys to approach the bench.

After a discussion, Sissons returned and said that after visiting the online chat rooms he called the Alabama Bureau of Investigation and then called Ennis to tell him to leave his apartment.

After spending the night away from home, the roommate said he returned to find the apartment "trashed" and the oven turned on with a glass of liquid and burnt materials inside.

Another man, who was working with Ennis in South Carolina in 2009, said Ennis told him “he’d gotten into some trouble and he had to get out of Auburn.” The man testified that Ennis later told him “he strangled a bitch” and that she was “a white piece of trailer park trash.”

In her closing statement, Ventiere said, “I think we can all agree there should be no reward for someone who’s good at dumping a body. You should not get a prize for body disposal. You should be held accountable for their murder even though you were really good at dumping it."

At the same time, the defense called into question the motives of the cold case team. “The 18-month investigation was not an investigation or reinvestigation of Lori,” said attorney Todd Crutchfield. “It was an investigation on Rick.”