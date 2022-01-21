EAMC reports more COVID deaths so far in January than the previous two months combined

A dozen patients at East Alabama Medical Center have died of COVID-19 in January so far, a spokesman said on Friday.

John Atkinson, public relations director for East Alabama Health, said the 12 COVID deaths are the most in a single month since October, when 22 patients died of the disease.

That means that more patients have died of COVID in Lee County in the first three weeks of this year than died in November and December combined – four in November and seven in December for a total of 11.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We can never forget that lives are at stake with this virus,” Atkinson said in an email. “Omicron may not be quite as virulent as Delta, but it’s not as easy to fight as the common cold or even a tough case of the flu.”

Atkinson also reported that COVID hospitalizations at EAMC have dipped to 90 on Friday after reaching a pandemic high of 100 on Tuesday, and that the number of COVID patients on ventilators has declined as well, falling from 10 on Thursday to six on Friday.

Part of the reason for these decreases, Atkinson said, is more deaths resulting from the virus.

“COVID is not over,” he said.

He urged unvaccinated people to get vaccinated and vaccinated people to make sure they get booster shots.