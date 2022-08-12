Here's how Auburn is trying to attract and retain more minority engineering students

For the past 25 years, the Center for Inclusive Engineering Excellence program has worked to recruit and retain underrepresented minorities in Auburn University’s Samuel Ginn College of Engineering. Its director, Cordelia Brown, said the program’s hallmark is the community it provides its students, giving them a place “where they feel like they belong.”

The program was founded in 1996 as the Minority Engineering Program. Though Alabama is roughly 28% Black, only 5% of Auburn students last fall were Black, according to Auburn's Office of Institutional Research. The program’s founders recognized a need to recruit Black students and other underrepresented minorities in the college of engineering and knew that these students faced greater retention problems than their peers.

To address issues of retention, the program strives to provide students with the academic and professional support necessary to ensure their success at Auburn and beyond. Upperclassmen in the program lead collaborative learning groups that align with the STEM classes students are taking. Weekly Sunday meetings teach academic and professional skills but also serve dinner to students, giving them a place to share a meal together.

“There are models throughout the country that have really shown that being able to create a community with students based on support academically [and] support professionally, students can thrive in their environment, feel that they have a sense of belonging, a sense of community, and then be able to get the academic support that they need,” Brown said.

For underrepresented students, Brown said their parents are less likely to be familiar with the environment and expectations of a college of engineering. By bringing these students together and holding them accountable to their coursework, the program is able to retain more of these students and ensure they go on to begin a career in engineering after graduation.

To celebrate the program’s 25th birthday, corporate partners and alumni from the program donated to CIEE, raising a total of $3.4 million, with $1.2 million allocated directly to student scholarships. These scholarships, Brown said, are for incoming students who need financial assistance to attend, as well as current students to incentivize keeping a GPA above a 3.0, encouraging greater rates of student retention.

Christian Ford, who will be a junior at Auburn this fall, said the program was one of the biggest reasons he chose to go to Auburn. Through it, he said, he has learned how to better network with companies, how to manage his own finances and how to build good relationships with professors.

“[Brown] helped show me how, coming into Auburn, I’ll have this community right away and have some place to go to get help, not only in academics, but also if I’m just struggling with just transitioning to college or other things around campus,” he said.

Before Ford decided to come to Auburn, he had already encountered the program, which was then known as the Engineering Academic Excellence Program, through a student panel. He recalled hearing “really personal stories” about how the program helped these students grow “not only as a student or engineer, but also just as a person.”

Now an upperclassman, Ford is an ambassador for the program. He’s had lunch with prospective students to answer questions they have about the University or the CIEE program. Brown said the community-based model for the program encourages these students to give back their time and their knowledge to students who are just beginning in the program. These students are a part of the experience, but “they have some ownership in it as well.”

“I’m definitely happy with the program,” Ford said. “I’m definitely happy with what it’s provided me and what it continues to provide to other students as well. That’s one of the main reasons I’m still involved with the program heavily today.”