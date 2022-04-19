'I feel like we can breathe': Auburn's Tiger Transit no longer requires masks

Beginning Tuesday morning, Auburn University lifted its mask mandate requirement to travel on Tiger Transit.

This decision comes after a judge in Florida struck down a federal mandate requiring masks on airplanes, buses, trains and in other public transportation cabins.

Students were informed of the change in a campus-wide email early Tuesday morning.

Kelis McGhe, an Auburn student and frequent Tiger Transit rider, said she found out the news this morning from the email. “For me, it’s not a big deal because we already don’t wear masks inside the university buildings,” she said

Auburn lifted its university-wide mask mandate inside buildings earlier this year.

“I feel like we can breathe,” said Tiger Transit driver Rebecca Henry.

COVID transmission is at its lowest level locally since the beginning of the pandemic, with East Alabama Medical Center earlier this week loosening its visitation policies for non-COVID patients to green, which allows for more visitors.

Another Tiger Transit driver, Nadi Brown, wasn't ready to part with her mask. “I’m not ready to take mine off yet,” she said.

On Tuesday, most students riding the buses were taking advantage of the new rule change.

“It ought to be a choice if they want to wear them," Henry said. "If they don’t (want to), they shouldn’t have to."