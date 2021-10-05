Ivory-billed woodpeckers extinct? Not so fast, says Auburn University professor

The Associated Press recently reported that the U.S. government declared 23 species extinct, including the ivory-billed woodpecker that once frequently inhabited the Southeast. But according to Auburn University biological sciences professor and researcher Geoffrey Hill, the bird’s inclusion on the list was premature.
Hill, the university’s curator of birds, contends that the woodpecker is simply effective at eluding researchers and conservationists.
Hill said ornithologists ruled the bird extinct after “the last pair” was shot in Florida in 1924. Then, a Louisiana state representative shot one in Louisiana in 1932 just to prove they were not extinct.
When that small population disappeared, they were for the second time declared extinct, until a Cornell University group filmed one in Arkansas in 2004.
“This will be the third time that ivory-billed woodpeckers have been named as extinct,” he said. “The recent declaration that the birds are extinct is simply the follow-up to that 2004 discovery—the end of round three. I think this cycle will continue.”
Eleven of the 23 species listed as extinct are birds, nine of which are Pacific Island birds and two of which are mainland birds.
Hill said the Pacific Island birds have a completely different story than the mainland birds.
“Bachman’s sparrows, one of the two mainland bird species, likely were specialists of canebrake habitat, which was the first habitat to be plowed in when people of European descent moved into the Southeast,” Hill said. “They likely disappeared with their habitat more than 100 years ago.”
In contrast, the ivory-billed woodpecker was shot to near extinction. Hill said habitat loss had very little to do with the decline of ivory-billed woodpeckers. There has always been extensive habitat for ivory-billed woodpeckers in the southeastern U.S.
“These birds were systematically hunted until all vulnerable individuals were dead,” said Hill. “The few birds that remained were very good at staying away from people. They still are.”
During Hill’s lifetime, it has been a very rare occurrence for wildlife officials to make declarations like this.
“Nearly every endangered species of bird in the continental U.S. is recovering—becoming more common,” said Hill. “It has become much more common to hear success stories of rare birds, like bald eagles, that are no longer endangered.”
Hill said it was irresponsible activities in the 18th and early 19th centuries that wiped out, or nearly wiped out, Bachman’s warblers and ivory-billed woodpeckers.
When asked if climate change could make extinctions more common in the years to come, Hill said he is more concerned about urbanization, intensification of agriculture and poor land use than climate change
“From the standpoint of bird conservation, climate change is like a runaway train approaching from a distance,” said Hill. “You can hear the rumble and know that eventually it will be trouble, but it is hard to see major effects yet.”
According to Hill, ivory-billed woodpeckers are still flying around forests, at least in Florida and Louisiana and probably Alabama and Mississippi, so it’s just a matter of time until they make their reappearance.
Hill is a fellow in the American Association for the Advancement for Science and the American Ornithological Society. He teaches ornithology—a branch of zoology dealing with the study of birds—among his courses and is the author of the 2007 book “Ivorybill Hunters: The Search for Proof in a Flooded Wilderness.”