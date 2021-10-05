Ivory-billed woodpeckers extinct? Not so fast, says Auburn University professor

“Bachman’s sparrows, one of the two mainland bird species, likely were specialists of canebrake habitat, which was the first habitat to be plowed in when people of European descent moved into the Southeast,” Hill said. “They likely disappeared with their habitat more than 100 years ago.”

In contrast, the ivory-billed woodpecker was shot to near extinction. Hill said habitat loss had very little to do with the decline of ivory-billed woodpeckers. There has always been extensive habitat for ivory-billed woodpeckers in the southeastern U.S.

“These birds were systematically hunted until all vulnerable individuals were dead,” said Hill. “The few birds that remained were very good at staying away from people. They still are.”

During Hill’s lifetime, it has been a very rare occurrence for wildlife officials to make declarations like this.

“Nearly every endangered species of bird in the continental U.S. is recovering—becoming more common,” said Hill. “It has become much more common to hear success stories of rare birds, like bald eagles, that are no longer endangered.”

Hill said it was irresponsible activities in the 18th and early 19th centuries that wiped out, or nearly wiped out, Bachman’s warblers and ivory-billed woodpeckers.