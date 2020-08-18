Lanett man killed in crash on Highway 50

A Lanett man was killed Sunday night on Highway 50 after leaving the roadway and crashing into an embankment, state troopers reported.
Kenneth Lee Barber, 59, was killed in the single-vehicle incident at 8:25 p.m. Sunday, approximately 3 miles west of Lanett.
He was driving a 1990 Mercedes 300, and was pronounced dead at the scene.
No other details were available as troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.
