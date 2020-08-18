You are the owner of this article.
Lanett man killed in crash on Highway 50
Lanett man killed in crash on Highway 50

Crime lights

A Lanett man was killed Sunday night on Highway 50 after leaving the roadway and crashing into an embankment, state troopers reported.

Kenneth Lee Barber, 59, was killed in the single-vehicle incident at 8:25 p.m. Sunday, approximately 3 miles west of Lanett.

He was driving a 1990 Mercedes 300, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other details were available as troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

Troy Turner is editor of the Opelika-Auburn News. He previously served as the news editor in New York for the nation's second largest newspaper company, and as the senior editor at several other news entities around the nation. He is an Auburn alum.

